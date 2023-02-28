The Violent Femmes are bringing the band's 40th anniversary tour to Tulsa.

The 1983 self-titled album will be played cover-to-cover on May 19 at Cain's Ballroom.

Most of the tracks, including the perennially popular banger "Blister in the Sun," were penned while songwriter Gordon Gano was still an 18-year-old high school student in Milwaukee.

Tickets start at $41 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at cainsballroom.com or the Cain's box office.

Special guest Jesse Ahern will also be featured at the all-ages show.

