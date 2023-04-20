Imagine being 17 years old and sales of vinyl albums albums have increased every year of your life.
Are we talking about the 1960s or maybe the 1970s?
We’re talking about right now.
Once abandoned by music lovers in favor of CDs, vinyl albums continue to say “Miss me? We’re back.”
Vinyl sales in the U.S. have trended upward 17 years in a row. More than 43 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022.
Can’t deny it: There’s just something cool about vinyl albums that CDs, cassette tapes, eight-track tapes and streaming services can’t duplicate. Vinyl albums outsold their CD counterparts each of the past two years.
“It’s bigger art,” Tulsa power pop music artist Dwight Twilley said, talking about vinyl albums. “We had them when we were kids. It was kind of a loss when CDs came along.”
People are also reading…
If there’s such a thing as a vinyl holiday, it has arrived.
Record Store Day is a global celebration of record store culture. The 16th Record Store Day will be celebrated Saturday, April 22, at independent record stores.
With Record Store Day 2023 looming, Twilley is releasing a past collection of 20 songs on vinyl. “The Best of Dwight Twilley, The Tulsa Years 1999-2016, Volume 1” is a limited release and each LP in the two-record set is a different color, according to an announcement from Paramour and Big Oak Records. Included is a 12-page full-color booklet that features photos and Twilley comments on the inspiration for the songs. The new Twilley vinyl — out today — can be ordered at major online retailers and record stores.
“I think it’s a lot of really good songs,” said Twilley, who appeared at an April 6 meet and greet event in Los Angeles in advance of the release.
Twilley once shared a label (Tulsa-based Shelter Records) with Tom Petty. The waiting is the hardest part? Twilley’s wife, Jan, said it takes a year to press new vinyl because demand is so high for vinyl.
Tulsa-area stores participating in Record Store Day 2023 are, according to recordstoreday.com, Blue Moon Discs, Holy Mountain Music and Oddities, Josey Records, Studio Records, Oil Capitol Vinyl and Starship Records & Tapes.
Celebrity ambassadors for Record Store Day 2023 are husband-and-wife music artists Jason Isbell (who is in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon”) and Amanda Shires. Both have new offerings for Saturday. Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton called them the “first couple” of record stores.
“Over the years I’ve fallen in love many times, and many of my greatest loves have been discovered in record stores,” Shires said when her ambassadorship was announced.
“I fell in love with Leonard Cohen at Ralph’s Records in Lubbock, Texas, I found Big Star at Offbeat in Jackson, Mississippi. The people that work in these stores and the community of people that support record stores are passionate and care deeply for music and the place that it holds and occupies in our lives,” she said. “Record stores are environments where you can be yourself, like what you like and love what you love.”
Taylor Swift was the Record Store Day 2022 ambassador. For this year’s Record Store Day, her vinyl release is “folklore: the long pond studio sessions.” It’s a live album featuring songs from her 2020 album “folklore.”
The double gray vinyl release will be exclusive to record stores. For a complete list of albums being released for Record Store Day, go to recordstoreday.com.
Swift is the reigning queen of vinyl. She released the album “Midnights” in October and — never mind that there were only two months left in 2022 — it became the year’s biggest vinyl LP with 945,000 in sales. Billboard reported it was the largest yearly sales total for a vinyl album since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991.
Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the U.S. and thousands of similar stores internationally. The first Record Store Day took place April 19, 2008. Record Store Day is now embraced by independently owned brick-and-mortar record stores around the world.