Why are vinyl albums cool?

Vinyl collectors provided the following responses:

Kelly Alexander: Vinyl is nostalgic to me. I remember listening to vinyl with my mom and dad, and I guess it’s the memories that I associate with vinyl records. I’ve got their records, and every time I listen to them or see them, they just take me back to their time.

Terry French: Vinyl is cool for so many reasons — art, packaging — but mostly for the depth of sound no other medium is able to provide.

Greg Broadbooks: Some of it for me is nostalgic. I can remember listening to my parents’ records and 45s as a toddler, and putting a record on the turntable brings back a lot of those memories. Dropping the needle, hearing the scratchiness right before the song started and reading the cover while the music plays can easily make you forget about everything that’s going on in life. There’s a warmth to the sound of records that just doesn’t come out on CDs or streaming.

Joesf Glaude: I love vinyl, not just for nostalgia, but the sound created by the needle making contact with the vinyl adds to the sound. It gives it “presence.” I also love the artwork. That’s part of the appeal... and the liner notes.

Bill Dieker: There are several reasons I enjoy vinyl. It has its nostalgic component and often takes you back in time. I also love the cover artwork. The sound is unmistakable, but what I love most, more now than ever before, is that in our day of technology and streaming, the vinyl experience forces you to slow down and focus on each particular record.

Michael Abel: There is something really nostalgic about it for me. I can remember growing up and hearing Chet Atkins or Elvis being played on my parents’ vinyls. The occasional snap, crackle and pop seemed to give the sound a depth that is missing in a lot of today's music for me — along with the occasional skip that taught me that I had to be careful with the music. Vinyl is special, and I am so glad that it is making a comeback!

Knoel Honn: I grew up around music and vinyl records for all 51 years of my life. My dad had/has quite a collection and owned record stores and bookstores in Tulsa in the late '60s and early '70s. I grew up listening to vinyl, 8-tracks, cassettes, CDs and eventually digital streaming and MP3s. For me, vinyl is a more appealing format on many levels. I enjoy the size, the cover art and inserts, colored vinyl... But mostly, I simply enjoy the warm, crisp sound of a vinyl record on my vintage Pioneer sound system — the depth and tone, the better highs and lows, the crisp sound of the needle as it hits the record and begins to divulge the magic from its grooves. I have memories of being a young kid with about 300 45s and playing DJ. But another appeal is the the different vintage pressings and alternate mixes — mono, stereo, alternate covers, limited runs... There is so much more to vinyl than just another burned copy on CD. To me, taken care of properly, vinyl records are the best format. I mean, seriously, what isn’t superior or just plain cool about it?