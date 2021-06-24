Vincent Neil Emerson album release show part of Mercury Lounge block party

Texas music artist Vincent Neil Emerson is releasing a new Rodney Crowell-produced album Friday, June 25 and will perform during an album release show 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.

Emerson will perform alongside Croy & the Boys and Jacob Tovar during a free Tulsa Turnaround Block Party event. There will be vendors during the day starting at noon and a night market. For information, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

A bio for Emerson on vincentneilemerson.com calls him a torchbearer of the Texas songwriter tradition who “channels the straightforward truth-telling and resonance of his songwriting heroes in Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Steve Earle into something fresh and distinctly his own.”

Raised in East Texas by a single mother of Choctaw-Apache descent, Emerson’s world changed when he first heard Van Zandt’s music. “To hear a guy from Fort Worth say those kinds of things and make those songs was pretty eye opening,” Emerson said. “I had never heard songwriting like that before.”

Emerson released his debut album in 2019. He threw himself into songwriting when the live music industry was paused in 2020 and the result is his new album via La Honda/Thirty Tigers.