Vince Gill to be among performers when Grand Ole Opry audience returns

Oklahoma’s Vince Gill will be among performers when the Grand Ole Opry welcomes back a limited audience for a Saturday, Oct. 3, show that will kick off the Opry’s 95th anniversary celebration.

Gill will be joined by fellow Opry members Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark and Lorrie Morgan.

Performances at the Opry have been crowd-less during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Oct. 3 show, the in-venue audience will be capped at 500 guests and will be made up of fans who had previously held tickets.

“With gratitude to the artists who have visited the Opry since March, staff members and partners who have ensured the Opry went on every Saturday, and a worldwide audience for tuning in over the past six months, we are so excited as we plan to welcome fans back to the Opry House,” Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer, said in a news release.

“So many loyal fans make plans early to be a part of our birthday weekend every year, and I am especially excited that many of those devoted familiar faces will be in the first in-house audience since late last winter. Of course, we will only be truly happy when we can return to capacity audiences and full Opry shows that are known around the world.”