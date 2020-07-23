Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, who have combined for 36 Grammy Awards and 109 nominations, will step into the circle together for the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,935th consecutive Saturday night broadcast on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The performance, minus an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on Circle TV, wsmonline.com and SiriusXM.
Gill said in a news release that he met Harris and Crowell when he was 19.
“I don’t have two better friends in the world,” he said.
Harris recorded Crowell’s “Bluebird Wine” on her Pieces of the Sky album and later invited Crowell to be in her Hot Band during the 1970s. Crowell left the band in 1977 to embark on a solo career, putting his own band, the Cherry Bombs, together. He continues to work and collaborate with Harris.
Gill had been playing with Pure Prairie League and left to be part of the Cherry Bombs. In the mid-80s, Gill joined Harris’ backing band for three albums: The Ballad of Sally Rose, Thirteen and Angel Band. Crowell joined them on one of the albums.
At the end of the 1980s, each began to gain more traction with their own solo careers but they remained the best of friends and continued to support each other and collaborate together on projects.
“It’s still my favorite gig, is playing with Rodney,” Gill told No Depression last year. Gill added, “I can’t even fathom what my life would be like if I hadn’t met Emmy.”
About the pending Opry collaboration, Crowell said, “Emmy and Vince? Hmm. With those voices, maybe I’ll have a chance if we’re wearing masks.”
Said Harris: “There’s nothing better than singing with old and dear friends, especially if those friends happen to be Rodney and Vince.”
Opry members and special guest artists have kept the music playing during the pandemic. The Opry has logged viewers from over 100 countries who have been tuning in since live audience shows were paused in mid-March.
On Saturday, July 25, Chrissy Metz, CeCe Winans and Tracy Lawrence will step onto at 7 p.m. The show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.