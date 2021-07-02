Vince Gill donates Roy Acuff fiddle to Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has a new artifact for its permanent collection, courtesy of Oklahoma country music artist Vince Gill.

The artifact? It’s a fiddle once owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Roy Acuff, who died in 1992.

The fiddle, found and given to Acuff by American soldiers stationed in Germany at the end of World War II, was donated to the museum by Gill, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and president of the hall of fame’s board of officers and trustees.

A news release said the fiddle was acquired recently by Gill, who became friends with Acuff when Gill began appearing on the Opry in the late 1980s. Gill’s affection and respect for Acuff moved him to donate the fiddle.

“It felt important to me that the great Roy Acuff’s fiddle join the ranks of other revered instruments in the museum’s permanent collection — including Maybelle Carter’s 1928 Gibson L-5 guitar and Bill Monroe’s 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin,” Gill said in the release. “The fiddle was given to Acuff by soldiers during a time of war because of how much he meant to them. He meant a lot to me, too.”