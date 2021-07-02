Vince Gill donates Roy Acuff fiddle to Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has a new artifact for its permanent collection, courtesy of Oklahoma country music artist Vince Gill.
The artifact? It’s a fiddle once owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Roy Acuff, who died in 1992.
The fiddle, found and given to Acuff by American soldiers stationed in Germany at the end of World War II, was donated to the museum by Gill, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and president of the hall of fame’s board of officers and trustees.
A news release said the fiddle was acquired recently by Gill, who became friends with Acuff when Gill began appearing on the Opry in the late 1980s. Gill’s affection and respect for Acuff moved him to donate the fiddle.
“It felt important to me that the great Roy Acuff’s fiddle join the ranks of other revered instruments in the museum’s permanent collection — including Maybelle Carter’s 1928 Gibson L-5 guitar and Bill Monroe’s 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin,” Gill said in the release. “The fiddle was given to Acuff by soldiers during a time of war because of how much he meant to them. He meant a lot to me, too.”
Built in Germany around 1890, the fiddle is a copy of highly prized violins constructed by Austrian luthier Jacobus Stainer in the 1600s. Discovered in a bombed-out music store in Frankfurt, Germany, by soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 348th Engineer Combat Battalion in the waning days of World War II, the fiddle was sent to Acuff (the soldiers’ favorite country music performer) as a show of appreciation. Acuff made it his primary fiddle for many years.
The instrument, which is already on display, is a reminder of the popularity of Acuff and country music during WWII. The release said Acuff’s star power among U.S. servicemen and women was proven when he prevailed over Frank Sinatra in a popularity contest held on Armed Forces Network’s “Munich Morning Report” near the end of the war.
Said the news release: “Then a major star of the Grand Ole Opry and a best-selling recording artist, Acuff enjoyed broad appeal in country music at the time, serving as an important bridge from the stringband era to the modern era of star singers backed by bands.”
Acuff, a singer, fiddle player, bandleader, songwriter, music executive and Opry favorite, became the first living member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1962. Items being displayed with the fiddle include correspondence between Acuff and John E. Johnson Sr., one of the four servicemen who sent him the fiddle.
“Roy Acuff’s prized fiddle is an important instrument with a remarkable story,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said.
“Because of Vince Gill’s generosity, the museum is now the permanent steward of an instrument that illustrates Roy Acuff’s cultural significance and the growth of country music during a period of great expansion for the genre. This instrument will be used to educate generations of fans and scholars about the music and career of Acuff, who served as an ambassador for country music as the face of the Grand Ole Opry and a regular USO performer, among many other accomplishments.”
The museum produced a video to share the story of the fiddle and how it came into the museum’s permanent collection. The video includes interviews with Gill and museum staff, along with related archival materials. The video is available on the museum’s online site. More information about the exhibit can be found at CountryMusicHallofFame.org.
