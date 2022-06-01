Vince Gill coming to River Spirit

Oklahoma music artist Vince Gill, who recently performed with the Eagles at BOK Center, will be solo when he performs Aug. 11 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tickets go on sale June 3. Tickets can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When

I Call Your Name,” which was named the Country Music Association’s single of the year and song of the year. The song also won a Grammy for best country vocal performance by a male.

Gill has since won 17 additional CMA Awards, including song of the year four times – making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history, and a total of 22 Grammys.

