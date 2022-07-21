 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VenomStayDrippin performing at Blackbird on Pearl

  • Updated
  • 0

VenomStayDrippin, an Oklahoma City-based female rapper, will headline a multi-act show 9 p.m. Friday, July 22 at the Blackbird on Pearl, 1336 E. 6th St.

Special guest Unknown Kapries will perform along with Nerde Verde, Split Personality, JRobTheLaw, Qu33n Ace, Lito Senpai, Savage Capone and KV$SHKEY.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Where The Crawdads Sing” & “The Gray Man”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert