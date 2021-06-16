 Skip to main content
Veeps presenting Bob Dylan concert performance in July
Veeps presenting Bob Dylan concert performance in July

  Updated
Dylan

Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles in this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

 Jimmie Tramel

Bob Dylan’s first broadcast performance in nearly 30 years is being presented by Veeps at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Titled Shadow Kingdom, the performance will showcase Dylan in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for the event.

Tickets are $25 and access to the concert event will be available for 48 hours after the initial airing.

Dylan’s concert performance will be his first since December of 2019 (shows after that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and his first since the release of his acclaimed album Rough and Rowdy Ways. The album debuted in the top 10 in 16 countries and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s album sales chart.

“It’s an incredible honor and a high point for us all at Veeps to have the opportunity to be working with Bob Dylan, and to be a part of what is sure to be a truly special and historic performance, not only as professionals, but as music fans too,” Joel Madden, co-founder of Veeps, said in a news release.

Tickets are sale at bobdylan.veeps.com. The release described Veeps as a direct-to-fan platform, custom-built for artists, by artists.

