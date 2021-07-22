Vanilla Ice among 2021 Tulsa State Fair performers

Word to your mother: Vanilla Ice will be among performers at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.
The Tulsa State Fair used social media to announced Oklahoma Stage musical performers for the 2021 fair, scheduled Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 10. Vanilla Ice, whose 1990 debut album went seven-times platinum on the strength of the single “Ice Ice Baby,” and the hip hop duo the Ying Yang Twins will perform Wednesday, Aug. 6.
Concerts on the Oklahoma Stage are free with paid fair admission, but VIP tickets for each show can be purchased at tulsastatefair.com.
As usual, Oklahoma Stage performers represent a cross-section of genres. Here’s the list of acts booked to perform at the 2021 fair:
Thursday, Sept. 30: Resurrection, a Journey tribute.
Friday, Oct. 1: P.O.D.
Saturday, Oct. 2: Dru Hill
Sunday, Oct. 3: Alicia Villarreal
Monday, Oct. 4: Zach Williams.
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Josh Turner.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Dirty Honey.
Friday, Oct. 8: Eli Young Band.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Chris Janson.
Sunday, Oct. 10: La Energia Nortena.