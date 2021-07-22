 Skip to main content
Vanilla Ice among 2021 Tulsa State Fair performers
  Updated
Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice, shown during a past performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, will perform at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 I Love the 90s

Word to your mother: Vanilla Ice will be among performers at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

The Tulsa State Fair used social media to announced Oklahoma Stage musical performers for the 2021 fair, scheduled Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 10. Vanilla Ice, whose 1990 debut album went seven-times platinum on the strength of the single “Ice Ice Baby,” and the hip hop duo the Ying Yang Twins will perform Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Concerts on the Oklahoma Stage are free with paid fair admission, but VIP tickets for each show can be purchased at tulsastatefair.com.

As usual, Oklahoma Stage performers represent a cross-section of genres. Here’s the list of acts booked to perform at the 2021 fair:

Thursday, Sept. 30: Resurrection, a Journey tribute.

Friday, Oct. 1: P.O.D.

Saturday, Oct. 2: Dru Hill

Sunday, Oct. 3: Alicia Villarreal

Monday, Oct. 4: Zach Williams.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Josh Turner.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins.

Thursday, Oct. 7: Dirty Honey.

Friday, Oct. 8: Eli Young Band.

Saturday, Oct. 9: Chris Janson.

Sunday, Oct. 10: La Energia Nortena.

"Stillwater" writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon

Interview with Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel from July 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

