Utica Square's summer concert series performers announced

A lineup of musical performers representing many genres has been announced for Utica Square’s 29th annual Summer’s Fifth Night concert series.

Every Thursday from June 2 to August 4, Utica Square will host music artists from Tulsa and the surrounding area. Shows are open to the public and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The roster of performers and genres:

June 2: Zodiac (dance rock).

June 9: Steve Ham’s Jambalaya Jass Band (New Orleans swing).

June 16: Mid Life Crisis Band (classic rock).

June 23: Denise Hoey & The Boulevard (pop rock).

June 30: Weston Horn & The Hush (power funk).

July 7: Annie Ellicott & The Lucky 7 (jazz).

July 14: Mary Cogan (country rock).

July 21: Grooveyard (classic rock).

July 28: Tony Mason (R&B funk).

August 4: Grady Nichols (pop).

“Summer’s Fifth Night is a treasured Tulsa tradition that allows friends and families to sit back, relax and enjoy a concert each week during the summer months,” Utica Square property manager Cassandra Montray said in a news release. “We’re excited to start our 2022 summer series.”

Utica Square is an upscale Tulsa shopping center located at the southeast corner of 21st Street and Utica Avenue, one mile north of the Philbrook Museum.

