Utica Square will be kicking off its 30th annual Summer’s Fifth Night concert series on June 1.

The series lineup has something for everyone, as it will “host an eclectic mix of musical acts from Tulsa and the surrounding area” that ranges from Latin jazz to dance rock, according to a news release.

R&B singer Tony Mason will be the first to perform. Other performers are Jenny Labow (June 8), Zodiac (June 15), the Red Dirt Rangers (June 22), Mary Cogan (June 29), Bossa (July 6), Annie Ellicott & The Lucky 7 (July 13), Weston Horn and The Hush (July 20), Grady Nichols (July 27) and Charlie Redd (Aug. 3).

Concerts will run every Thursday until Aug. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are open to the public.