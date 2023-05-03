Utica Square’s Summer’s Fifth Night concert series has been named the country’s second-best outdoor concert series in USA Today’s “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards” for 2023.

A news release from Utica Square said USA Today’s 10Best team scoured the country for the most outstanding outdoor venue concert series that are family-friendly and offer a diverse genre of music. The readers of USA Today then voted on the top 10.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the second-best outdoor concert series in the country,” Utica Square’s property manager, Cassandra Montray, said in the release. “Summer’s Fifth Night has become a beloved Tulsa tradition, bringing together the community to enjoy great music, food, and shopping in the square. We are so grateful to our loyal fans who voted for us and we look forward to providing the best Summer’s Fifth Night series yet.”

Utica Square’s free concert series is held every Thursday from June through August. It features a diverse lineup local and national musicians. For more information, visit uticasquare.com.

1. Somers Point Beach Concert Series - Somers Point, NJ

2. Summer’s Fifth Night at Utica Square - Tulsa, OK

3. Scissortail Park Summer Concert Series - Oklahoma City, OK

4. TGIF Concerts in the Parks - Carlsbad, CA

5. Knights on the Fox - De Pere, WI

6. Millennium Park Summer Music Series - Chicago, IL

7. Live on the Green - Nashville, TN

8. Summer Free For All - Portland, OR

9. Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage - New York, NY

10. Sunset Music Series - Telluride, CO