 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Uncorking the Cure for MS gala set for March 4
0 Comments
People & Places

Uncorking the Cure for MS gala set for March 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host the 20th annual “Uncorking the Cure for MS” gala, 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 100 E. Second St.

The event, the premier fundraiser for the organization, will feature a live auction, dinner by Lambrusco’z and entertainment by the STARS Band. Tulsans Lucia and Brent Laughlin will be honored with the MS Hope Award, in recognition of their decades of support of the organization.

Proceeds from the event will help the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by funding cutting-edge research, advocacy and programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives.

Individual tickets are $250. Sponsorships are available. To purchase and more information: 918-770-7262, mssociety.donordrive.com/event/uncorking-the-cure.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week kicks off and it's a party

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert