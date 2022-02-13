Uncorking the Cure for MS gala set for March 4

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host the 20th annual “Uncorking the Cure for MS” gala, 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 100 E. Second St.

The event, the premier fundraiser for the organization, will feature a live auction, dinner by Lambrusco’z and entertainment by the STARS Band. Tulsans Lucia and Brent Laughlin will be honored with the MS Hope Award, in recognition of their decades of support of the organization.

Proceeds from the event will help the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by funding cutting-edge research, advocacy and programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives.

Individual tickets are $250. Sponsorships are available. To purchase and more information: 918-770-7262, mssociety.donordrive.com/event/uncorking-the-cure.

