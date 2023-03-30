One small step (or a few steps) for man.

One giant step for the Turnpike Troubadours.

The Turnpike Troubadours added to their BOK Center history Thursday night by performing a headlining show at the downtown Tulsa arena for the first time.

The homegrown group had sort of played BOK Center before.

In 2009, when BOK Center staged a Rock ‘n Rib Festival to celebrate the venue’s one-year anniversary, the Turnpike Troubadours were among music acts on the festival roster.

The difference? That was outside. The fellows stepped inside this time, performing on an actual BOK Center stage for the first time.

The other difference? The Turnpike Troubadours are bigger than they were 14 years ago — so big that the fan base decided just one gig in Tulsa wouldn’t be enough.

On Jan. 9 came an announcement that the Turnpike Troubadours were bringing a April 1 tour stop to BOK Center. Three days later, BOK Center issued a news release saying that a second show was being added due to overwhelming demand. The second show — Thursday’s concert — became the first show and the first show became the second show and if that confuses you at all, just forget about keeping score and know that the Turnpike lads are playing two shows in three days with classic rockers Journey and Toto performing at BOK Center in between.

“It’s good to be back in Tulsa, ladies and gentlemen,” Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker said two songs into a 90-minute set amid familiar faces and fans who are so familiar with the material that they turned much of the show into a sing-a-long.

Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline provided support for the Turnpike Troubadours, who were founded in 2005 about 60 miles to the east (Tahlequah) and who came of age about 60 miles to the west as part of Stillwater’s Red Dirt music scene.

The Turnpike Troubadours burst out of that scene to achieve national prominence — each of the last three albums reached the top 15 of the Billboard country chart and the songs were “borderless” enough that the albums also rose up indie, folk and rock charts.

Never mind genre, the group’s admirers dig the lyrics (which often mention Oklahoma locales) and the sounds. That was apparent from set-starter “Every Girl” all the way through a three-song encore that included “Housefire,” “Something to Hold on To” and “1968,” with fans roaring in approval as soon as they recognized the opening notes of songs.

The Turnpike Troubadours went on hiatus in 2019 and became more popular in absentia. They reunited in 2022 with two shows at Cain’s Ballroom that sold out “quicker than immediately,” according to Chad Rodgers of Cain’s.

Back on home turf, the Turnpike Troubadours are playing two dates again, this time in the city’s biggest music room.