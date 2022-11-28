Twisted Sister's Dee Snider expresses admiration for Hanson

Dee Snider digs Hanson.
The Twisted Sister frontman tweeted this about the Tulsa-based pop-rock trio:
“I must confess, I downloaded Hanson’s ‘MMMBop (guilty pleasure) and accidentally bought the entire Middle of Nowhere album it is from. I listened It’s not metal ... but it is a great record. I was stunned. They were kids! Not that they care, but bravo Hanson!”
In the tweet, Snider tagged Hanson Brothers Beer, a craft beer created by the musical brothers.
Hanson responded with this: “Thanks for the kind words @deesnider. (Have a) @HANSONBrosBeer on us sometime!”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.