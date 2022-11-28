 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider expresses admiration for Hanson

  • Updated
  • 0
Dee Snider

Dee Snider and Twisted Sister performed at the first Rocklahoma music festival in Pryor in 2007. Snider recently used social media to praise the 1997 debut album of the Tulsa pop-rock trio Hanson.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

Dee Snider digs Hanson.

The Twisted Sister frontman tweeted this about the Tulsa-based pop-rock trio:

“I must confess, I downloaded Hanson’s ‘MMMBop (guilty pleasure) and accidentally bought the entire Middle of Nowhere album it is from. I listened It’s not metal ... but it is a great record. I was stunned. They were kids! Not that they care, but bravo Hanson!”

In the tweet, Snider tagged Hanson Brothers Beer, a craft beer created by the musical brothers.

Hanson responded with this: “Thanks for the kind words @deesnider. (Have a) @HANSONBrosBeer on us sometime!”

In this week's episode, James Watts and Grace Wood jump into the holiday spirit with being thankful as well as looking ahead to Christmas.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in jail for rape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert