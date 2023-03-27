The Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers and Gary Allan will perform headlining sets and will be among 40-plus artists at the 2023 Born & Raised Music Festival.

The third-year festival, held on Rocklahoma turf at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor, is expanding to three full days of music this year and a kickoff party in advance of the music and camping event. The festival is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 16 with a pre-party Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Presented by Patriot Auto Group, Born & Raised (“a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us”) announced its music lineup Monday.

Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly and many others will be part of the Texas, Red Dirt and “outlaw” music festival.

“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being born and raised on the red dirt in this part of the country, and that’s exactly what our festival celebrates -- the roots, the heritage, and the music that define us,” Dave Geincke, founder, vice-president and general manager of Pryor Creek Music Festivals, said in a news release. “So we invite you to come on over, kick up your boots, and show the world what it means to be an outlaw at Born & Raised Music Festival.” Pre-sale passes for Born & Raised were scheduled to go on sale beginning noon Tuesday, March 28 for guaranteed “level 1” pricing. A public on-sale begins noon Friday, March 31 at “level 2” pricing.

“GA In The Meadow” passes start at $169 with Wrangler Reserved seating at $259.99, plus fees, for level 1. Various VIP packages, starting at $459 are available in addition to “Stables” and “Homestead” packages. All three-day ticket types include access to the Sept. 13 launch party along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.

The campgrounds will open on Sunday, Sept. 10 with general admission camping available for $99 and VIP camping for $119 in addition to glamping experiences. Visit bornandraisedfestival.com to view pricing and package details and to purchase passes. Payment plans are available.

Born & Raised debuted in 2021 and has featured performances from ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Parker McCollum and others.