Turnpike Troubadours coming to BOK Center

The Turnpike Troubadours, who ended a hiatus with two sold-out 2022 shows at Cain’s Ballroom, will play a bigger room in 2023.
It was announced Monday that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform Saturday, April 1 at BOK Center. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.
The Turnpike Troubadours formed in 2005, assembling a lineup that eventually included frontman Evan Felker, lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, fiddle player Kyle Nix, bassist R.C. Edwards, drummer Gabe Pearson and steel guitar and accordion player Hank Early. A debut album (Bossier City) was released in 2007 and was the first of the group’s five studio albums. A self-titled 2015 album peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and cracked the top five of the U.S. country, folk, rock and indie charts. A 2017 album (A Long Way from Your Heart) peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard country chart.
The band went on indefinite hiatus in 2019.