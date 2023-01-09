Turnpike Troubadours coming to BOK Center

It was announced Monday that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform Saturday, April 1 at BOK Center. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show.

The Turnpike Troubadours formed in 2005, assembling a lineup that eventually included frontman Evan Felker, lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, fiddle player Kyle Nix, bassist R.C. Edwards, drummer Gabe Pearson and steel guitar and accordion player Hank Early. A debut album (Bossier City) was released in 2007 and was the first of the group’s five studio albums. A self-titled 2015 album peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and cracked the top five of the U.S. country, folk, rock and indie charts. A 2017 album (A Long Way from Your Heart) peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard country chart.