Tulsa's Wilderado among bands at The Edge Christmas concert

Wilderado on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Tulsa-based group Wilderado made its national TV debut during a March 24 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" 

 Courtesy, ABC/Randy Holmes

The Tulsa indie rock band Wilderado is coming home Monday, Dec. 5 to perform with Silversun Pickups and Cafune during The Edge Christmas concert at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets for the event, presented by Z104.5 The Edge, are available at cainsballroom.com.

Wilderado, which has more than 3 million monthly listeners, released a self-titled debut album in October of 2021.

The single “Head Right” broke the top 10 on the alternative chart after Wilderado’s late night TV debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with “Surefire” also rising on the alt charts after an a.m. TV debut on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past September.

