Tulsa's Paul Klein among CMT Music Awards nominees

Tulsa’s Paul Klein is the frontman for the pop/rock trio LANY, but he’s also a first-time CMT Music Awards nominee, thanks to a collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini.

Klein and Ballerini were nominated in the category of CMT performance of the year for their team-up on “I Quit Drinking” from last year’s awards show. To be eligible for CMT performance of the year, the performance must have occurred on a television show, series or variety special on CMT.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, will be hosted April 11 by Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.

Kane Brown leads the 2022 voting pool with four nominations. Artists with three nominations include Ballerini, Guyton and two first-time nominees, BRELAND and Cody Johnson.

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood, whose 23 wins are the most in CMT Music Awards history, secured video of the year and collaborative video of the year nominations for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

For the first time, the CMT Music Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, which will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Tulsa World Scene: A turn for The Wurst

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.