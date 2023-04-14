Tulsa’s LaToya Tillis is among finalists in a national cover song contest that will be decided during an April 20 grand finale event at Motor City Casino Hotel’s Soundboard Theatre in Detroit.

The late Sylvia Moy’s Masterpiece Sound Studios is staging the contest in partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

Three contest winners will receive cash awards and possible SMP representation.

Tillis reached the finals with a cover of “You Make Me So Very Happy,” originally recorded by Brenda Holloway in 1967.

Raised in Tulsa, Tillis attended Booker T. Washington High School and performed annually at the HiJinks talent show there, missing the show as a senior when she auditioned for the Berklee College of Music. She said she stayed active in music locally, touring with the Leon Rollerson Band and was twice selected for inclusion on Lonnie Liggett’s “Tulsa’s Best and Brightest” compilation CDs in 2005 and 2006.

“My father (boxer James “Quick” Tillis) also has a street named after him in north Tulsa, so I have many roots in my hometown,” Tillis said.

Tillis now resides in Alpharetta, Ga. She previously was living and working in Ohio, but her position was furloughed during the pandemic. She relocated to Georgia in hopes of finding new opportunities in entertainment.

“The first week in Georgia, I attended an artist development camp and have been finding new opportunities ever since,” she said.

Additional questions and answers with Tillis:

What steered you to want to have a career in music?

I do not come from a musical family. However, there was music always surrounding me growing up. I was raised solely by my mother, who loved music and, in particular, R&B and contemporary gospel — Jackson 5, Babyface, Stevie Wonder, Kirk Franklin & the Family, John P. Kee, Anointed, etc. She had over 300 cassettes and records. My grandmother also had a collection of records, mostly folk and gospel like Mahalia Jackson and Mary Hopkin. My younger aunt, who I thought was the coolest person growing up, gravitated to rap and country music — Tupac and Garth Brooks mostly. So, I think hearing all the different sounds begat my love for music. My desire to have a career in music was solidified once I saw the movie “Sister Act 2” and the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly” music video.

How did you pick your song for the contest? Many of the entrants also chose the same song.

The Masterpiece Studios Song Contest provided songs for the entrants to select. I listened to all of the songs, and Brenda Holloway’s “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” resonated with me the most. I loved her voice, and it was a song I had never heard before. When I select music, I listen to the chords and dynamics of the song to see where it could possibly go or if it has an arch and her song had all the components. It was fun learning her song and trying to find a way to make it my own.

You definitely put your own spin on the song. What would you want to say about that?

I was going through a tough break-up before I found the competition, and I decided to sing Brenda’s song in hopes of lifting my spirit. I loved the lyrics and wanted to find instrumentation that uplifted the song to make it upbeat and sassy, because that’s how I wanted to feel. I wanted to capture the fun essence and joy of how it feels to be in love.

What would winning the contest mean to you?

I am already a winner just being selected to perform and compete from a group of 500 equally talented singers and musicians who entered the competition. I’m very thankful and honored. It makes me feel like the work didn’t go in vain.

My journey has been such a mental battle in believing in myself. My last performance was in Tulsa in 2015 at the Performing Arts Center playing Effie White in Rebecca Ungerman’s Spinning Plates Productions “Dreamgirls in Concert.” I had so much fear then playing that role because I did not see myself as Effie. I thought Effie was fearless, boisterous and bold. All the while, at Effie’s core, she was just as insecure as me and overcompensating. I believe Effie was at her best once she realized who she was. Winning would look like me going onstage with no fear, flourishing in my authenticity and giving my all.