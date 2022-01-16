Tulsa's Kaitlin Butts among seven music artists chosen for nationwide promotional campaign

Butts has made cheaper videos before (picture living room furniture in the backyard), but she has a “really cool” concept for her first honest-to-goodness video and wants to give it her all.

The album, due in the spring, is Butts’ first in seven years. She said she has grown up since the previous record. Material on the new album will reflect that. She wrote songs for her last album when she was in the 18-to-21 age range.

“I’m 28 now,” she said. “I used to think that problems in my life were, ‘oh, a boy doesn’t like me.’ Now I realize that there are a lot worse things going on.”

Butts said all the stories on her album aren’t necessarily her stories. She said she has been influenced by “every woman around me and every person, really. And I feel like everyone has gotten things put on their plate that are not always necessarily the greatest. We’ve gone through hard times and somehow are still resilient on the other end. I just really look up to women like that and it’s kind of the reason why I’m still writing songs and am able to exist in this world.”

In the campaign video, Butts talks about embracing music at age 5 and picking up the guitar at 15.