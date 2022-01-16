Tulsa's Kaitlin Butts among seven music artists chosen for nationwide promotional campaign

Tulsa music artist Kaitlin Butts hit a music lottery.
Seven emerging music artists/music groups are getting a visibility boost because they were selected for a nationwide U.S. Cellular-backed promotional campaign. What are the odds? Butts, a Union High School alum, is one of seven.
Inspired by the Chris Young and Kane Brown song “Famous Friends” — a tribute to names, faces and legendary stories that make up hometowns — U.S. Cellular recently launched a venture to celebrate local music artists who are bringing communities together through music. The “Locally Grown, Locally Live” campaign will continue through Feb. 20.
“It’s very cool,” Butts said in a phone interview from Nashville, where she is pursuing her music career.
How was Butts discovered by the folks doing the campaign? The best she can do is hazard a guess, but what she can confirm is the opportunity sounded so great that she initially wondered if it was legit: “I get some stuff sometimes in my email that I’m like, is this real? Is this like a little scam or spam situation?”
Butts learned about the campaign’s interest in her by way of an email forwarded by her booking agent.
“So, obviously, after I got on the phone with them and realized it was an actual thing that was happening, I just really wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
A news release about the campaign said Butts was selected based on her local recognition, community and philanthropic outreach and connection to her hometown. Artists being spotlighted in the campaign gain a platform to share their music and hometown stories with a wider audience. Each artist was interviewed for a video that shows them telling stories about what their community means to them and how hometown roots have influenced their success as musicians.
The video featuring Butts is available at locallygrown.uscellular.com, and the news release said the Tulsa community is encouraged to show hometown pride to earn Kaitlin some bragging rights by voting for her as their favorite.
The campaign includes a sweepstakes where fans can register for a chance to win a trip to see a live performance by Young or Brown. To register, go to locallygrown.uscellular.com.
What’s the best thing that could happen for Butts because she’s part of the campaign?
“I go on a trip with Kane Brown,” she joked.
Exposure will be a big benefit. Butts hopes that people who are being introduced to her through the campaign video will like her and vote for her.
“I’m hoping to win so that I can raise enough money to make my very first music video for my album that’s coming out this year,” she said. “I don’t know if anyone knows this, but making a music video is very, very expensive.”
Butts has made cheaper videos before (picture living room furniture in the backyard), but she has a “really cool” concept for her first honest-to-goodness video and wants to give it her all.
The album, due in the spring, is Butts’ first in seven years. She said she has grown up since the previous record. Material on the new album will reflect that. She wrote songs for her last album when she was in the 18-to-21 age range.
“I’m 28 now,” she said. “I used to think that problems in my life were, ‘oh, a boy doesn’t like me.’ Now I realize that there are a lot worse things going on.”
Butts said all the stories on her album aren’t necessarily her stories. She said she has been influenced by “every woman around me and every person, really. And I feel like everyone has gotten things put on their plate that are not always necessarily the greatest. We’ve gone through hard times and somehow are still resilient on the other end. I just really look up to women like that and it’s kind of the reason why I’m still writing songs and am able to exist in this world.”
In the campaign video, Butts talks about embracing music at age 5 and picking up the guitar at 15.
“When it came time to decide what I wanted to do with my life, I didn’t really know that you could really make a living (in music) and not be someone like Carrie Underwood or someone at that big, mega platform,” she said. “I didn’t know about this medium-level scene where you can really make a living writing songs and have people still follow you around and listen and buy your music. So this is really what I feel like I was born to do. I’m not good at anything else, so I guess I don’t really have a choice.”
Other music artists chosen for the campaign: Lowland Hum, Charlottesville, Va.; Dead Horses, Madison, Wis.; The Real Zebos, Omaha, Neb.; The Way Down Wanderers, Peoria, Ill.; The Ghost of Paul Revere, Portland, Maine; and Beta Radio, Wilmington, N.C.
