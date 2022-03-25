Tulsa wife of 'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams shares story before 'homecoming'

Can’t resist starting with this sentence: Here’s the story of a lovely lady.

She’s the wife of actor and entertainer Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on the classic TV series “The Brady Bunch.”

Tina Mahina Williams, who was raised in Tulsa and attended school in Jenks, said she “never in a million years” would have imagined she would grow up to marry one of the Brady boys.

“People have asked me, well, did you have a crush on Greg or Peter?” she said. “Of course I watched ‘The Brady Bunch’ and I loved it. I loved it because it was a good, clean show. ... But, you know, I tell people my jam was ‘Bonanza,’ and it was Hoss Cartwright. People freak out. ‘What about Little Joe?’ No. My jam was Hoss Cartwright, this big old nice guy.”

Tina said her husband is a nice guy. She described Barry as a thoughtful, down-to-earth, caring person who doesn’t have an inflated ego. She said he has integrity and character, qualities important to both of them.

“I had been through other relationships that didn’t have integrity and character, so to have a man come along and open the door for me and stuff like that was refreshing,” she said.

We’ll talk a little more about Barry later, but, hey, this is Tina’s story. Frame it as a daughter of Tulsa who, thanks to a fresh perspective, is ready for a homecoming.

Barry Williams & the Traveliers are coming to Tulsa for May 7 and May 8 performances at the Outsiders House Museum. Tina is a member of the band. For tickets, go to stubwire.com or find information on the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page. Online readers can purchase tickets here.

The “stay groovy, stay gold” shows came about after Tina and Barry visited the Outsiders House Museum during a trip to Tulsa last year. She wanted Barry to experience her roots, so they ate coneys and he sampled frybread at Rex’s Chicken and — dang it — it’s too bad Casa Bonita is long gone.

The works of author S.E. Hinton are part of Tina’s past. “The Outsiders” is among Hinton books that became filmed-in-Tulsa movies. Tina was an extra in another, “Rumble Fish.” She thinks she wound up on the editing room floor, but being on the set was a cool experience regardless.

Tina empathizes with the greasers in “The Outsiders.” She grew up on the southwest side of Tulsa and was dubbed a “river rat.” Maybe she felt obligated to live up, or down, to the label?

“Tulsa tore me up, and I tore Tulsa up a little bit,” she said.

It wasn’t all fun and games and raising the Casa Bonita table flag for refills. Negative experiences exacted a toll. So, Tina felt an immediate connection to Outsiders House museum founder Danny O’Connor after meeting him and hearing his story.

O’Connor survived a rough-and-tumble past and lapsed into addiction after rising to fame as a member of the hip-hip group House of Pain. Finding and preserving the Outsiders House gave him purpose. He is 17 years sober.

“It’s almost like Tulsa kind of saved him,” she said. “So this part that I had resisted about Tulsa because of some of the trauma that I had been through in that city, I (suddenly) saw my hometown through Danny Boy’s eyes and it totally made me melt. I was like, this is the experience of all the good times that I had in my hometown. Seeing Tulsa through his eyes made me want to come back home.”

Like her husband, Tina has been in the entertainment business since she was a child.

Mom wanted Lil’ Tina to be a professional ice skater, “but I didn’t like the cold, and my little ankles bowed in.”

Goodbye skates, hello luaus.

A Hawaiian babysitter informed Tina (age 8) that, instead of playing with Barbies or watching TV, she was going to get hula dancing instruction. Tina took lessons and landed a job when an eight-piece show group (the Laughing Kahunas) visited Tulsa’s Copa Hilton Club in 1975. She said she gained eight “great” big brothers (in addition to her brothers) when she began touring with the group.

When the Kahunas split, “Tiny Tina” continued on the hula path by performing at summer luaus for oil companies and other events. She’s alive to recall all of the above because she said Dr. Charles Knife Chief (“he’s humble about this”) saved her life in 1985.

A few years ago, Tina felt an urge to reconnect with Knife Chief. She wanted to say thanks for the “amazing” life she has now. At Barry’s urging, she did it — and, if you want to connect dots, it was through the Knife Chief family that Barry and Tina were introduced to O’Connor. (Tina said the Knife Chiefs have saved her twice, the second time because the family’s Inspire Med Spa helped her deal with her teen trauma.)

“I want people to know, like Danny Boy did, that you can make it to the other side,” she said. “You don’t have to feel ashamed anymore. People helping you, that’s a good thing to allow people to help you make it to the other side.”

Branson is home for Barry and Tina. She went on vacation there in 1986, fell in love with the place and never returned to her Tulsa apartment. She told friends to keep, sell or give away her possessions.

In decades since, Tina has been in the entertainment business in Branson or Nashville, with the exception of a short stint when she followed in her father’s footsteps as a truck driver. Dad said she couldn’t do it, but — headstrong Taurus — she drove big rigs to prove she could.

Tina’s resume includes tours of duty with The Nashville Network and RFD-TV. Her Branson jobs have been behind the scenes (her first Branson gig was working with the Osmonds) and on stages. She put her hula skills to use on a Polynesian Princess cruise on Table Rock Lake and was in a band called the Shrunken Heads (partial credit for the name is owed to her growing weary of inflated male egos).

A mutual friend who handles wardrobe for multiple Branson shows introduced Tina to Barry. She began working for him, helping with snap wardrobe changes on the side of the stage. They saw a Clay Self show at Big Cedar Lodge on their first date in May of 2013. Tina said they fell in love and haven’t been separated since.

“Tina and I have created the partnership I have always been looking for, and ... she agreed to marry me,” Barry said. “Sorry, Hoss.”

Barry and Tina will celebrate nine years together (five as a married couple), band member birthdays and Mother’s Day weekend during the May performances at the Outsiders House Museum.

Said Tina: “I want to celebrate Danny Boy. I want to celebrate my hometown. I want to celebrate the Knife Chief family. I want to celebrate all this and the wonderful people that have come together to make Tulsa memorable and to keep Tulsa relevant and show all the good things and the good people that are in Tulsa. It’s full of wonderful things.”

Tulsa World Scene: A turn for The Wurst

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.