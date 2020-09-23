Tulsa Turnaround music event set at Mercury Lounge

Tulsa Turnaround, which will feature live music and vendors, will take place Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.
Presented by Vinyl Ranch, the first night of Tulsa Turnaround will showcase two touring acts (Summer Dean, The Reeves Brothers) from Texas. A local act will open the Saturday show and the headliner will be Alabama southern rock band Them Dirty Roses. Doors open at 8 p.m. and shows will begin at 9 p.m.
A curated selection of vendors will be on site from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Vendors will include Buck Atom’s, Kennimer Co, Shaw Hill Vintage, Vinyl Ranch, Black Gold Tattoo, Clean Hands, Merc Merch and others.
The vendor aspect of Tulsa Turnaround is free. The live music shows are ticketed events. For Friday tickets, go to prekindle.com/promo/id/530927495301750561. For Saturday tickets, go to prekindle.com/promo/id/530927495301751093
Masks and a forehead temperature check are required.
