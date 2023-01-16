Tulsa Time House Concerts announces benefit show, bluegrass jam

Tulsa Time House Concerts announced two upcoming shows, including a Saturday, Jan. 21 benefit for local music supporter Leslye Miller, who is fighting stage four lung cancer, according to a news release.
Proceeds will assist with medical expenses. Doors open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 4 p.m. Performers on the bill include the Red Dirt Rangers, Heather Buckley Band, Jennifer and Pete Marriott, David Skinner, Jesse Aycock/Scott Aycock, Jesse Aycock/Beau Roberson and the Dustin Pittsley Band.
An online silent auction has started on Facebook and will continue until 8 p.m. on show day with silent bidding also going on at the event, where guests can view the auction items.
This is a BYOB event with potluck. Cost is $25. For benefit details and tickets and/or donations. go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/leslyemiller.
On Feb. 4, Tulsa Time House Concerts will present its first bluegrass jam. Johnny Mullenax is not new to the Tulsa scene, but the 26-year-old picker is appearing all over town amid a new wave of popularity. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. wiht music at 7:30 pm. Cost is $20 for the BYOB and potluck event.
For details and tickets to the Mullenax bluegrass jam, go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/johnnymullenax2023.