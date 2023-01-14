'Tulsa Time' at 45: Songwriter Danny Flowers reflects on song that became hit for two artists

In the hotel room was an artist destined for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also in the room was a “guitar god” who would later become the first and only three-time inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They got into an argument over who was going to record a song they both liked.

The song? “Tulsa Time.”

Dozens of songs with Tulsa in the title, including the Bob Wills’ Western swing classic “Take Me Back to Tulsa” and Gene Pitney’s 1963 hit “24 Hours From Tulsa,” have found homes on albums over the decades. But “Tulsa Time” has the credentials to be the city’s signature song.

Don Williams recorded “Tulsa Time” for a 1978 album. He steered the song to the top of the country chart and ACM single of the year honors. Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Eric Clapton also recorded “Tulsa Time” for a 1978 album, but it was a different cut — his live version of the song — that cracked the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. Clapton has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in triplicate — as a solo artist (2000) and as a member of Cream (1993) and the Yardbirds (1992).

It would have been great to be a fly on the wall when Williams and Clapton called dibs on “Tulsa Time.”

How about eyewitness testimony instead?

Danny Flowers, who wrote “Tulsa Time,” was in that room with Williams and Clapton.

Flowers talked about the origin of “Tulsa Time” in a phone interview arranged in conjunction with the song’s 45th anniversary. From the department of just-seems-right: “Tulsa Time” was written in Tulsa.

Once upon a time, Flowers was a guitar player in Williams’ band. Williams and the band came to Tulsa for “some kind of business thing.” Williams was represented at the time by Jim Halsey, who operated the world’s largest country music agency out of Tulsa.

Flowers recalled that weather kept the group from traveling home. Hunkered down at a hotel, Flowers fought back against boredom by asking Williams if he could borrow his backup acoustic guitar from the bus.

“I went and got it and took it up to the room and pretty much wrote ‘Tulsa Time’ in about a half hour or so while watching ‘Rockford Files’ and not really paying attention,” Flowers said.

“I had a lot of friends there. I was thinking about my friends in Tulsa and what my experience there was like, so I just started writing this song. About halfway through it, I called the bass player down the hall. ‘Hey, man, do you want to come help me finish a song?’ He said, ‘No, I’ve got my clothes off and I’m in bed and I’m watching “Rockford Files.”’ I said, ‘OK, but it’s going to be a big hit, and you’re really going to miss out on it.’ He said, ‘OK, I’ll see you in the morning.’”

Flowers said the hotel had a club — a bar with a bandstand. The hotel gave the band permission to load in equipment for a day of rehearsal. That was where they played “Tulsa Time” for the first time.

“Before Don came in, we had gotten everything set up and thrown out,” Flowers said. “To the band, I said ‘I started a song last night. Why don’t we fool around with that until Don gets here?’ So we were doing that. We were just playing it and carrying on. I looked up and he was standing at the top of the stairs, in the doorway just looking at us, and he said ‘What’s that?’ I told him I wrote it. He liked it. He wanted to learn it that minute, that moment. We learned it, and he loved it and said he wanted to record it. Who am I to say no?”

Williams was on a dual bill with Clapton for a show in Nashville about a month later, according to Flowers. After the gig, they congregated in Clapton’s hotel room.

“Don and Eric and I were sitting around playing,” Flowers said. “Don said ‘Play that new song you wrote.’ So I did. Don is playing rhythm guitar and I’m playing rhythm guitar and Eric is playing a slide on a dobro thing. I thought, ‘This is great.’”

Clapton loved “Tulsa Time” and expressed a desire to record it ASAP.

Williams told Clapton he couldn’t record the song because he was going to record it himself.

“They started kind of play-arguing back and forth about it,” Flowers said. “I just put both hands up and said ‘Stop! If you are going to fight about it, I’m not going to let either one of you do it.’ And I leaned back in my chair. They just agreed they weren’t going to do it the same. They just did it in their own different versions.”

Flowers said one of the reasons Clapton liked the song is because his band was populated with Tulsans: Jamie Oldaker, Carl Radle and Dick Sims.

“Of course the song was special to us,” Oldaker once told the Tulsa World. “We were all from Tulsa, and in a way, it was about what we felt we were doing is living on Tulsa time.”

Oldaker, who died in 2020, was asked in 2018 if the Williams version or the Clapton version was better. He said they were both good.

“The Clapton version was based more around that ‘Tulsa Sound’ because it was us guys, and we played it the way we knew to play it,” Oldaker said. “Don’s version is more of a laid-back, ‘front porch sitting in a rocking chair and playing it’ song. I can tell you that ours worked really well live. It translated. Man, I can play it in my sleep.”

“Tulsa Time” was the first track on Clapton’s live album “Just One Night.” Clapton released the song on multiple albums.

“That’s back when songwriters could make money doing what they do,” Flowers said. “We performed it a few times. It was just great. It was the best 30 minutes I ever spent in my life as far as income is concerned. It just kept going and kept going and kept going.”

Flowers said “everyone and their mother” has performed “Tulsa Time” in the four and a half decades since he wrote the song. Keith Urban and Brad Paisley are among country artists who have included “Tulsa Time” on set lists for Tulsa shows. The Eagles, with Oklahoman Vince Gill handling vocals, knocked out a version of “Tulsa Time” during a BOK Center tour stop in 2018.

“This is something we threw together this afternoon — a little tribute to J.J. Cale,” Don Henley said before the Eagles tackled “Tulsa Time.”

It was a nice gesture, but Cale, an influential singer-songwriter who died in 2013, had no direct connection to “Tulsa Time.” Cale grew up in Tulsa and wrote other songs that became hits for Clapton.

“I never met J.J. Cale, but somebody that knew him told me he wished he had written that song, and I always thought it sounded a little like him, too,” Flowers said. “I’m a big, huge fan of J.J. Cale.”

Tulsans are keen on “Tulsa Time” for obvious reasons. Why do other people dig it? Flowers chewed on the question and said this: “I never really thought much about it. To me, I think a part of the appeal is it is so accessible. Like Chuck Berry songs — you hear a Chuck Berry song and you learn it and you’ve got it and you know it.”

“Tulsa Time” is so accessible that there are many ways to do it, suggested Flowers, who referenced foreign versions in which the words “Oklahoma,” “Pontiac” and “Tulsa” are not part of the lyrics.

What words were the performers singing instead?

“It don’t matter. The check cleared,” Flowers said. “Hey, whatever. There is all kind of crazy things that have happened. Somebody sent me a photograph one time of a bar in Tokyo named Tulsa Time. Stuff like that, it just never stops. I am grateful.”

Flowers included Tulsa in his gratitude. He would love to come back and check out the city where “Tulsa Time” was born.

“I think the people in that town inspired the song as much as anything,” he said. “I just wanted to say (in the song) how good it was to come back to where you have been after you have gone out and done everything wrong, you know? Tulsa, to me, it would be a good place to come home to, if that was my home.”

Flowers, a North Carolina native who lives in the Nashville area, indicated “Tulsa Time” has been a blessing in every way. He said he has played and performed the song every way you can except doing it as a polka.

“I don’t want to play it the same way for 45 years in a row,” he said. “I just tried to keep it going and keep it interesting to me, and hopefully it will be interesting to other people, too.”