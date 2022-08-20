'Tulsa Sound' queen Ann Bell revisits life, career before returning home for reunion show

The phone rang at Ann Bell’s home in the early 1970s.

“Is Leon there?” said a caller with a British accent.

“Leon” was music artist Leon Russell, who was staying at Bell’s residence while his Tulsa home was getting a makeover.

Bell informed the caller Russell was gone and would return in a couple of hours. When she offered to take a message, the caller identified himself as George Harrison.

“When he said that, I screamed just like the girls at the ‘Ed Sullivan (Show)’ taping of the Beatles,” Bell said.

“Once I regained my composure, I apologized. I said ‘I’m so sorry. I’m embarrassed. But this is the first time I’ve ever talked to an actual Beatle.’”

Laughing, Harrison provided a phone number for Bell to jot down.

She shared the number, and the scream story, with Russell, who called Harrison and accepted an invitation to perform at the former Beatle’s historic Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

Bell has stories. She also has a title.

Bell is the queen of the Tulsa Sound, a decades-old vein of music that’s complex to define and whose affiliated artists impacted the music scene internationally. Among those artists is Russell, whose career was juiced to new heights after he served as a band leader/ringmaster during Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour in 1970. Russell was the world’s top touring artist in 1973, according to Billboard.

Russell fandom was in full bloom — fans camping out in the yard — when he bunked with Bell and her then-husband, Larry, for several months after returning from L.A. to his hometown of Tulsa. How did she cope?

The queen talked about that and other subjects in a phone interview before returning home. Bell is reuniting with Jim Sweney for a reunion show Saturday, Aug. 27 at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.

Bell said she and Sweney had a good two- or three-year run gigging together in the 1970s. They were also a couple.

“We had quite a little romance for several years there,” she said.

“Even though our love affair didn’t end up like we thought it was going to, we remained the best of friends and I just so enjoyed when we had our band together. There was something about the two of us as the lead singers that was just very special and quite magical. The crowds just ate it up. It was almost like we were Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, you know? It’s like here was this couple who are a couple, but they also are singing together. And we had quite a great stage presence and the kind of music that we were doing was just wonderful.”

Bell said she contacted Sweney about a possible reunion show because fans had contacted her for years asking for them to share a stage again. The reunion band will include Tom Nicholson, Frank Padilla, Billy Estes, Pete Marriott, Jennifer Marriott, Wade Inman and Cortez Johnson, plus special guests David Teegarden, Chris Campbell and Paul Benjaman.

Basically, brace for some throwback Tulsa Sound.

“There was a sound that came out of Tulsa because of how we approached the music, the R&B in particular, and even the rock, so it had kind of a gospel feel to it, which was Leon’s influence,” Bell said.

“I just felt like the music that we did back then is relevant today. I think people are starved. I think people are needing a good long drink from a really deep well, and the well that came out of the Tulsa Sound was a water supply that was life-giving. So I’m like, ‘OK, let’s do some gigs and give everybody a good long drink of water.’”

Bell, who toured with Russell and Cocker, among others, was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame last year. Among conversation topics during the phone interview:

Sharing home with Russell

Bell told the story about female fans of Russell camping out in her yard in a video interview for Church Studio, Russell’s former recording studio and hangout.

Asked to elaborate, she said, “I’d get up and get ready to go to the grocery store or whatever and there would be girls with little tents or they would just be sleeping out front in like a sleeping bag, waiting. Somehow the word got out that Leon’s at my house. ... They would be wanting just to get a glimpse at him coming out of the house. I tried charging one of them. I was like ‘you can stay out here for 20 bucks,’ but she was like ‘nah.’ She didn’t go for it.”

Car upgrade

Bell, married at age 17, was pregnant with twins when Russell shared the Bells’ little home in Tulsa. Russell decided he didn’t care for the Bells’ vehicle, a Volkswagen Beetle. One day he and Larry were gone for hours. They rolled back up in a Cadillac that Russell bought for the Bells because he knew the soon-to-be parents would need a larger vehicle to transport children.

“Then he went with us to the hospital when I went into labor,” Bell said. “Everybody in Tulsa knows who Leon is. The nurses, who were supposed to be paying attention to me, are not. They were paying attention to the rock star. I honestly got a chuckle out of it. Leon says ‘You’ve got to help her. She’s birthing.’ But it was a wonderful time when he lived with us.”

Touring with Russell

Bell said she didn’t go on the road with Russell until her twins were about 3.

“I really think Leon was waiting for the girls to get up a little bit older before he asked me to travel, which I so respected him for that,” Bell said.

So many members of the touring group (including Gary Busey) had children that they hired a nanny and took the little ones on tour. The Beach Boys opened for Russell at an outdoor show in Oklahoma City and — surprise! — Bell’s twins strolled on stage during Russell’s show and began playing tambourines. Bell wanted to hustle them away. Russell told her to let them be.

“He was like ‘Don’t you make those children go off stage. They are perfectly fine where they are.’ They just stood out there and played their little hearts out. Leon just kept going.”

Get off the plane

Bell was asked for her best Cocker story. She said they had been in Florida touring and they boarded a plane to go west, perhaps to Utah if her memory is correct.

Cocker had “quite a few drinks” before getting on the plane. He sprawled out in the aisle of the aircraft, leaving no room for the beverage cart to make its rounds. Then he got up, walked to the front of the plane and accessed the sound system.

“He gets the microphone and he goes ‘Attention, please,’ in his British accent. ‘All you ladies on board over the age of 70, would you please store your dirty underwear underneath your seat?’ I hear women going ‘Is he serious? Are we supposed to do that?’ Well, we got kicked off the flight. That’s the story. They land in Texas and off we go. They are upset with us and they don’t want us getting back on.”

Everything she’s got

Though the airplane story is Bell’s favorite Cocker story, she said this: “Of all the things that meant the most to me when I was with Leon or with Joe was every time Leon did ‘A Song for You‘ and every time Joe did ‘You Are So Beautiful,’ I didn’t care how many times I had heard it and had been standing there while they are singing it, I cried. It was just one of the most powerful experiences to hear them do those two songs live. And even though it’s the same song, they never did it same exact way, so it was always fresh. There was such emotion in it that it just got to me.”

Bell said she will sing those songs every now and then and dedicate them to Cocker, Russell and Tulsa Sound figures (family, really) who are no longer around, like Larry Bell and Jamie Oldaker.

“But it’s hard for me to do it and not cry,” Bell said. “It was just such an unforgettable experience to go through (life together with people) and then to have them be your friends and be close to them and now you can’t even talk to them. It’s hard. It’s really hard. That’s why I think it’s important that I move back (to Tulsa) because I’m still alive. And I’ve got to give you everything I’ve got until I can’t.”

Bell has lived in Tennessee for the past 22 years. She said her husband loves Oklahoma and respects her music history and is open to relocating to Tulsa. She wants to be part of the local music scene and pay it forward by mentoring up-and-coming Tulsa artists since Russell and others were kind enough to mentor her.

Hall of fame

Bell appreciates the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and was honored to be inducted.

“I remember the day that they called me to tell me,” she said. “The first words out of my mouth were ‘You mean I don’t have to be dead first?’”

Bell spoke in reverence when mentioning names of past inductees, and she appreciates that the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center (and soon, OKPOP) are keeping the state’s music history alive. She said Oklahomans changed the world with their music.

“It still has the power to do that now right now, I believe,” she said.

“If you put up any of Leon’s recordings right now in the middle of an all-out revolutionary war, people would calm down and stop. There’s power in the music. I watched from the stage when we would be out on tour. There were times when fights would break out. We never knew why. ... But as the fight would break out in the crowd, Leon would stop and he would turn to us and he would say, ‘I think we need to call down the Holy Ghost.’ Well, he’d climb into some gospel song. We would just start playing and singing. Then the fight would stop.”

Promising a party

Bell said the reunion show will be a hell of a party.

“I fully expect it to be like medicine that we’re giving them because people are hurting right now and people are depressed and they’re sad because of the state that the world is in and we’re all coming out of this pandemic stuff.

“And people just need to feel joy for a minute. We’re going to bring that and we’re all going to experience it at the same time. It’s going to be wonderful.”

