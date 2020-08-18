Gene Crose, a music trailblazer whose band once included Tulsa Sound figures Leon Russell, David Gates and JJ Cale, has died at the age of 84.
Funeral services are private, but a viewing for friends and family will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave.
Crose led the city’s first significant rock ‘n’ roll band in the mid-1950s, according to music historian John Wooley.
“Well, we happened to be there at that time,” Crose said during a 2003 interview with Wooley. “We didn’t know what was happening, we didn’t know what we had, but it was something new and we took advantage of it.”
Crose, with family at his side, died Aug. 13 due to medical complications.
Crose was born July 8, 1936, in Houston. He spent early childhood years in Texas before his family moved to Tulsa. He attended Oklahoma Military Academy and, as a cadet there, he experienced a life-changing moment when he was introduced to an Elvis Presley record.
“At OMA, people were from all over the United States, and there was a fella there from Odessa, Texas,” Crose once told the Tulsa World.
“Elvis had come through Odessa, doing shows in the theaters, and this fella had bought one of his records for 25 cents. He said, ‘I want you to hear this song,’ and he kept on buggin’ me until I went down to his room and listened to it. I’d read an article in one of those country magazines (about Presley), and I thought, ‘Aw, he just looks to me like kind of a heavy-set country singer.’ I didn’t think anything about this ‘hillbilly cat’ -- that’s what they called him.”
But Crose was blown away by what he heard on that Elvis record. Previously into the country genre, he was inspired to be a rock artist. He put together a band, the Rockets, in 1956 and, all of a sudden, Tulsa was rocking.
Crose earned a reputation as “Tulsa’s Elvis” and his band became a launching pad for the Tulsa Sound figures mentioned above and many other musicians.
Wrote Wooley in 2001: “If you were a Tulsa musician making a run at the big time in the late 1950s, the `60s and into the ‘70s, the road you took likely as not ran through singer Gene Crose’s Rockets. Even now, there are dozens of famous and near-famous musicians still performing who got their starts in a Crose band.”
Crose took pride in his role in Tulsa music history, but was humble about it, according to son Beau, who said his father always mentioned the people who played alongside him. “He always said ‘I’m only good as my band.’”
Crose continued performing for decades (he may have been responsible for countless marriages as a result of meet-and-mingle singles dances) and loved to entertain, period, according to Beau.
“Dad would play for a tire shop if there was one person in there getting his tire changed,” Beau said. “And dad just gave it his all.”
Crose is survived by his wife, Shelley; four children, Bret Crose, Lehi, Utah; Marc (Tawni) Crose, Paso Robles, Calif,; Beau (Karla) Crose, Provo, Utah; and Gina Presson, Portland, Ore; two siblings, Billy Ray (Peggy) Crose, Oologah; Gwen Gross, Texico, Ill,; his first wife, Judy Jennings (Stan) Seawright, Ventura, Calif.; and 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marquis and Dovie Crose; two sisters, Kathy Hunt and Pam Owens, and one granddaughter, Kyrah Crose.