You will believe a man can fly.
It's a memorable promotional line that was attached to “Superman: The Movie.”
For a per-carload price of $19.78 (the ticket price is a nod to 1978, the year the movie was released), you can see Christopher Reeve fly again.
"Superman: The Movie" is being shown Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, courtesy of Tulsa Pop Kids and its new home, Persimmon Hollow.
Tulsa Pop Kids is a nonprofit organization with a goal of boosting child literacy through pop culture. Pre-pandemic, Tulsa Pop Kids hosted screenings of new superhero movies. Since new movies are on hold, Tulsa Pop Kids is going retro by bringing Superman to the big screen at the Admiral Twin, 7355 E. Easton St.
VIP tickets ($30 per carload) will include reserved space in a premium area and a “swag bag.” An event page on Facebook said to look for t-shirts, comics and fun. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite.
With children torn from school and other educational activities during the pandemic, Tulsa Pop Kids has been working on ways to support literacy and education, including delivering comic book packets (quarantined before distribution) to The Children’s Hospital. Each packet contains three comic books and links to online activities that include online comic books and videos of characters reading books.
On Sunday, July 26, Tulsa Pop Kids will continue its mission by hosting a field trip at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave., for the Tulsa Youthworks Summer Camp. A news release said Tulsa Pop Kids will be setting up props for kids to enjoy and Andolini’s will provide lunch with superheroes and princesses, completing with a reading era and a how-to-make-a-comic area. Josh’s Sno Cones will be on site to give each child a treat. Each child will be given a comic book as they depart to continue a reading journey.
Tulsa YouthWorks is an initiative of the Tulsa Cornerstone Assistance Network and is a non-profit organization actively involved and working with youths and their families in the North Tulsa area.