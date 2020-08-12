Come Oct. 9, the answer to the age-old question "Who's on first?" will be "Rigoletto."
Tulsa Opera will present a special version of Verdi's tragic grand opera at ONEOK Field to open its 2020-2021 season, which will make use of the unique setting of a baseball diamond to tell the story of a court jester, his beautiful daughter, a lecherous nobleman and a hired killer.
The production will star Tulsa Opera favorite Sarah Coburn singing the role of Gilda, along with a number of singers who are making their Tulsa Opera debuts.
Todd Thomas will sing the title role, with Joshua Wheeker as the Duke of Mantua, Morris Robinson as Sparafucile, Allegra De Vita as Maddalena, and Kevin Thompson as Monterone.
Tulsa native James Robinson, artistic director of Opera Theatre of St. Louis and one of the country's most in-demand directors, will make his Tulsa Opera debut as stage director. Steven White will conduct the performance, which has been arranged for string quintet and piano.
Tickets for this production, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, will go on sale to the public Monday. General admission tickets are $25 ($15 for students, $50 for a family of five), and can be purchased at tulsaopera.com.
Tulsa Opera is the second of the city's major performing arts organizations to choose to present shows at the home of the Tulsa Drillers, the Double A affiliate for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra plans to present the first two concerts of its season at ONEOK Field.
Tobias Picker, Tulsa Opera artistic director, said, "It's very exciting for use to be doing opera again and adapting it specifically for these times."
Many opera companies in the U.S. have postponed opening their seasons, or developed online and streaming programs to present performances in light on the restrictions on public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa Opera has been presenting performances online as part of its "Staying Alive" series, with singers from past and future Tulsa Opera productions sharing arias, art songs and musical theater tunes.
But, Picker said, "We felt it was imperative to find a way to have live singers performing opera before a live audience in the same place, and that would be done in a way that would keep everyone as safe as possible.
"As enjoyable as a streaming performance may be, the truth is it's more like watching a movie," he said. "There is something unique about a live performance, and that's something we've been deprived of these past few months because of the coronavirus."
Tulsa Opera's "Rigoletto" will make use of its unusual setting, by having conductor White in the position of umpire behind the plate, and the singers and musicians set up at the various positions on the field.
"The baseball diamond is a beautiful thing, and a stage in and of itself," Picker said. "Having the singers associated with one of the bases on the field is a way to integrate opera in an organic way, rather than putting up a stage on the field where it doesn't belong.
"And it gives our director Jim Robinson a unique canvas," he said. "There's quite a bit he can do in creating connections and associations with baseball in this production, to marry the baseball diamond to opera."
Picker added that baseball and opera aren't as unusual a combination as one might think. "Angela, or the Umpire's Revenge," a baseball-themed opera by Paul Eaton, debuted in 1888, and in the past two decades, several contemporary composers have written operas about baseball.
The singers will be wearing microphones, and the stadium's Jumbotron screen with display surtitles, as well as the performers.
"We will be using the dugout, using the different components of the field for different scenes and purposes," Picker said. "This isn't going to be a 'park and bark' show, where the singers just stand and sing. They will be able to move at times, but still maintain a more than safe distance."
Bases on a professional baseball diamond are 90 feet apart — well beyond the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation of 6 feet of social distancing.
As singing is considered one of the most effective ways to spread coronavirus, singers will maintain at least 25 feet away from others while performing, to limit as much as possible any potential spread of infection.
Audience members in the stands will be seated every other row, with three empty seats separating each person or family within the row in which they are sitting.
Masks must be worn at all times, and disposable masks and sanitizer will be available to attendees at no additional charge. Staff will ensure regular cleaning and sanitization of public and high-traffic areas.
