Tulsa Opera program to help those with memory-related issues, Alzheimer's

Tulsa Opera has partnered with the Songs by Heart Foundation to launch a local version of the program designed to use vocal music to provide therapeutic benefits for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-related issues.

Begun in Chicago in 2015, Songs by Heart has grown to be part of the therapeutic programming in more than 50 memory-care communities across the nation.

“We are thrilled to add this important program that can improve the quality of life for members of Tulsa-area communities who struggle with memory issues,” Ken McConnell, Tulsa Opera general director and CEO, said in a statement.

“Given the prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia and the growing senior population, this program is needed now more than ever.”

The 45-minute programs feature a professional singer, accompanied by a pianist, who interacts with residents while leading them in familiar songs with variety that spans musical theater, patriotic and folk tunes, jazz standards and more.

“Studies from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America show that music can impact moods, manage stress, stimulate positive social interactions and more,” said Dani Keil, Tulsa Opera director of outreach. “During the sessions, we see that embodied rhythm can aid with motor coordination. The residents express themselves through the music, and emotions and memories bubble to the surface. This program is so much more than just a sing-along.”

Tulsa Opera is seeking grants and donations to help subsidize the program to make it affordable for local memory-care centers.

Memory-care communities interested in scheduling sessions or getting additional information about Songs by Heart in the Tulsa area may contact Keil at dkeil@ tulsaopera.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Favorite local ‘hole in the wall’ restaurants

Scene Writer James Watts' most memorable stories of 2022 'The BIG Show' at Philbrook celebrates kids' creativity Tulsa Opera's 'Salome' wows with dazzling staging, fearless performances What to expect at Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa: 'Holy grail' archives, stories behind the songs Review: 'Gatsby Redux' distills Fitzgerald classic into dance Five-star review: Freya Nordic Kitchen dazzles like the Northern Lights Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now