Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announces music recovery program

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announced a music recovery program, Play Tulsa Music, designed to aid Tulsa County venues in hiring local musicians for live performances.
When a venue meets the outlined criteria, funds will be provided to offset local musicians’ fees by 50%. The goal is to provide an economic boost to the music ecosystem and support small, creative businesses. The $150,000 recovery program was made possible through Tulsa County CARES Act funding.
“We must protect our cultural entities and not lose musicians to other cities and states,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said in a news release.
“Providing job opportunities for musicians is a key factor in guiding the Tulsa music scene through recovery. Venues aren’t able to operate at normal capacities with social distancing guidelines in place, which limits the amount of revenue available to both the venue and the hired musician. Our goal is to help drive business back to the venues, safely.”
Play Tulsa Music funds are available for smaller (capacity less than 1,000) Tulsa County venues throughout the remainder of the year. Funds must be used exclusively to offset 50% of a musician/band performance fee incurred between Sept. 3 and Dec. 30.
“Tulsa County, prior to the pandemic, has been blessed with a nationally renowned music scene made up of nontraditional small businesses, which includes both venues and musicians,” Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters said in the release. “The Tulsa County Music Recovery Program is a great opportunity for Tulsa County CARES to support these small businesses and artistic entrepreneurs as they struggle to cope with the consequences of COVID-19.”
Eligible venues include dedicated music venues, restaurants, bars and hotel restaurants/bars.
Applications must be directly submitted by the venue, but organizations, musicians, booking agencies, etc., are encouraged to collaborate with Tulsa County venues to create live performance opportunities utilizing Tulsa-based musicians.
“The legendary music scene has always enticed visitors to Tulsa,” said Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “Tulsa Regional Tourism pivoted early to recovery efforts and identified ways to assist the various industries we work with. Helping local musicians and our beloved local venues is a part of ensuring their survival. We’re grateful to our County Commissioners for supporting this critical program.”
Learn more at playtulsamusic.com. For more information on Tulsa County CARES Act Funding and Programs, visit tulsacountycares.org.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!