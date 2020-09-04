Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announces music recovery program

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announced a music recovery program, Play Tulsa Music, designed to aid Tulsa County venues in hiring local musicians for live performances.

When a venue meets the outlined criteria, funds will be provided to offset local musicians’ fees by 50%. The goal is to provide an economic boost to the music ecosystem and support small, creative businesses. The $150,000 recovery program was made possible through Tulsa County CARES Act funding.

“We must protect our cultural entities and not lose musicians to other cities and states,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said in a news release.

“Providing job opportunities for musicians is a key factor in guiding the Tulsa music scene through recovery. Venues aren’t able to operate at normal capacities with social distancing guidelines in place, which limits the amount of revenue available to both the venue and the hired musician. Our goal is to help drive business back to the venues, safely.”

Play Tulsa Music funds are available for smaller (capacity less than 1,000) Tulsa County venues throughout the remainder of the year. Funds must be used exclusively to offset 50% of a musician/band performance fee incurred between Sept. 3 and Dec. 30.