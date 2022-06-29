Tulsa Music Month celebrates city's music scene

In celebration of Tulsa's thriving music scene, the second annual Tulsa Music Month kicks off Friday, July 1.

The month-long official celebration was first declared in 2021 by the City of Tulsa in collaboration with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) to recognize and support the impact Tulsa music has on the city’s economy and culture.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the second annual Tulsa Music Month this July,” Mayor G. T. Bynum said. “Tulsa is a music city, not only because we boast world-class music institutions like the new Bob Dylan Center and Church Studio, but also because of the music Tulsans create and share every day. I encourage everyone — whether you’re a Tulsan or from out of town–to celebrate your love for music by catching a live show at one of Tulsa’s music venues.”

The second year of Tulsa Music Month will feature music industry happy hours, merchandise releases, concert ticket giveaways on Tulsa FMAC social media and more.

“We established Tulsa Music Month last year to give us a dedicated time to celebrate the work of our incredible musicians, venues and creative services supporting Tulsa’s music scene year-round,” said Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC and Chair of Tulsa FMAC. “Not only is Tulsa’s music industry one of the fastest growing in the region, but our Tulsa Music Strategy study shows that it has an annual $335 million impact on our economy and supports more than 4,000 jobs. This is why we're celebrating Tulsa music all month long, year after year."

Local restaurants and shops are joining in to support the venture, playing curated local playlists and displaying Tulsa Music Month signage to raise awareness for the city-wide celebration of Tulsa’s music legacy.

“Home of music legends like Hanson and iconic venues such as Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa has deep roots in the music industry,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. “I look forward to welcoming both locals and tourists to enjoy Tulsa’s vibrant music scene.”

