Tulsa music artists Tanya Maksood, Scott Hutchison channel differences into 'World Pop'

They came from different worlds, but collaborations between Tulsa music creatives Tanya Maksood and Scott Hutchison resulted in “World Pop.”
Their “World Pop” (deluxe edition) CD, scheduled for August release and available at tanyamaksood.com, highlights a wide scope of genres and includes contributions from several Tulsa artists.
Introduction: Maksood is a classically trained vocalist and Southern California native. Of Iraqi and Mexican descent, she was exposed to different genres of music and sang mostly pop and Spanish music growing up.
During Maksood’s college years at the Walt Disney-founded CalArts (California Institute of the Arts), she was exposed to opera, experimental and world music. She earned a master’s degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and moved to New York City to solidify her vocal training in opera and later musical theater.
“She had a master’s in music, so it was interesting seeing her point of view,” Hutchison said. “And, me, I just listened to bands and learned how to work and went into becoming a published songwriter that way instead of going to school.”
Hutchison said teaming up with Maksood proved to be a cool combination because they were able to learn from each other. And they clicked.
“I have worked with a lot of people over the years and had major publishing deals and been a staff writer in Los Angeles with BMG and Warner Bros. and stuff,” he said “But, writing with her, every once in a while you get something where it works real easy and you don’t have to push it. If you do push it, you get more volume and quality, and that’s what we have been able to do.”
They met because Maksood is a vocal coach in addition to being a singer. Hutchison said she was working out of Guitar Center, where Hutchison’s daughter was taking lessons. Hutchison said his wife has a “pretty good eye and ear for stuff” and that started the ball rolling for Maksood to start writing with Hutchison.
Maksood teamed with Hutchison for three “Songs With Scott” albums. The best material from the three albums (the last of which was recently completed) was selected for the “World Pop” CD. Their albums tackle many different music genres.
“We were just open-minded, I guess,” Maksood said. “And our backgrounds are so different that even I think if we tried to focus on one thing, our experiences and influences would have just kept opening up.”
Maksood, asked if she and Hutchison are good for each other, said, “I think so. I think the differences have allowed us to get a little bit creative and they offer enough of a challenge that we are forced to write something that we are both happy with as opposed to just being exactly on the same page and then everything kind of sounding the same, so I think it’s a good thing. The differences are a good thing for us.”
She acknowledged that also they have some similarities, and similarities helped too. The goal is to export the written-in-Tulsa songs in their catalog to a global audience.
Oklahoma artists who contributed to their team-ups include Kyle Dillingham (violin), Ricky Gonzalez (percussion, drums), Lindsey Kuykendall (violin), Hank Charles (bass, keys, engineering) and Bill Padgett (drums).
