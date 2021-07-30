Tulsa music artists Tanya Maksood, Scott Hutchison channel differences into 'World Pop'

They came from different worlds, but collaborations between Tulsa music creatives Tanya Maksood and Scott Hutchison resulted in “World Pop.”

Their “World Pop” (deluxe edition) CD, scheduled for August release and available at tanyamaksood.com, highlights a wide scope of genres and includes contributions from several Tulsa artists.

Introduction: Maksood is a classically trained vocalist and Southern California native. Of Iraqi and Mexican descent, she was exposed to different genres of music and sang mostly pop and Spanish music growing up.

During Maksood’s college years at the Walt Disney-founded CalArts (California Institute of the Arts), she was exposed to opera, experimental and world music. She earned a master’s degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and moved to New York City to solidify her vocal training in opera and later musical theater.

“She had a master’s in music, so it was interesting seeing her point of view,” Hutchison said. “And, me, I just listened to bands and learned how to work and went into becoming a published songwriter that way instead of going to school.”

Hutchison said teaming up with Maksood proved to be a cool combination because they were able to learn from each other. And they clicked.