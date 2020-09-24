Tulsa music artists performing at Horton Records fundraiser

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa musicians Nightingale, Brad Absher & The Superials, Jacob Tovar and Paul Benjaman’s Sunday Nite Thing will perform at Horton Records’ seventh annual Rock ’n Folk ’n (no) Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cain’s Ballroom. The event will begin at 7:30 and, per the “no” in the title, it will not feature an on-site chili cook-off this year — but there will be chili.

Tickets are on sale. A limited number of reserved-seating, socially distanced tables of four are available for $160, plus fees. The price includes four chili meal boxes catered by Lambrusco’z. Tickets are available online only at cainsballroom.com. Guests are required to comply with COVID-19 protocol and masks must be worn when not seated. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/120424221087.