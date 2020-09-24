Tulsa music artists performing at Horton Records fundraiser

Tulsa musicians Nightingale, Brad Absher & The Superials, Jacob Tovar and Paul Benjaman’s Sunday Nite Thing will perform at Horton Records’ seventh annual Rock ’n Folk ’n (no) Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cain’s Ballroom. The event will begin at 7:30 and, per the “no” in the title, it will not feature an on-site chili cook-off this year — but there will be chili.
Tickets are on sale. A limited number of reserved-seating, socially distanced tables of four are available for $160, plus fees. The price includes four chili meal boxes catered by Lambrusco’z. Tickets are available online only at cainsballroom.com. Guests are required to comply with COVID-19 protocol and masks must be worn when not seated. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/120424221087.
In past years, the all-ages fund-raiser has featured a competition with chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and local musicians. This year, with the health and safety of those attending the show in mind, samples will not be provided. Instead, participating restaurants (listed below) will have chili on their menus, and patrons can go online from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 to vote for their favorite chili. 1. Winners will be announced during the Nov. 7 fundraiser. Follow the Horton Records’ social media accounts for more information or visit hortonrecords.org.
“With everyone’s safety in mind, this year’s event will look a little different than it has in previous years,” Brian Horton, president of Horton Records, said, referencing the fact that tickets will be limited and a free livestream will be an option for those who prefer to participate from home. The livestream will be provided on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page, courtesy of Live From Cain’s and White Claw Hard Seltzer.
“We definitely have a great lineup of music and it will be an entertaining evening for everyone,” Horton said. “We’re grateful for the support that enables us to further our mission to help Oklahoma artists grow and develop and release music which collectively raises the profile of our community and continues to build on the rich tradition of this region.”
A silent auction during the event will include a new painting by Tulsa artist Chris Mantle.
Participating restaurants include High Dive, Lambrusco’z, Laffa, Ike’s, McNellie’s, The Brook, The Wurst (at Mother Road Market), Mr. Nice Guys (at Mother Road Market) and Knotty Pig.
Horton Records is a volunteer-based nonprofit Tulsa record label with a goal of providing services to develop and support musicians in the area.
