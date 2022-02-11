Tulsa music artist Kaitlin Butts releasing album

Produced by Oran Thornton (Angaleena Presley, Logan Brill) and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, the new album tells the stories of women -- those who are lost, struggling, angry and scared, but who remain resilient through it all.

Said an news release about the album: “Across seven new tracks, Butts positions herself as one of country’s most engaging new storytellers, putting forth songs that address the harsh realities of everyday life, while also offering hope and finding beauty amid that pain.”

Talking about the album, Butts said, “These songs are all stories of different women facing the question: what else can she do? Based on her circumstances, what choices does she have, right or wrong? I don’t think that life is all that pretty sometimes, and it comes with pain and pushing through hard times, being stagnant, going through the motions, not knowing what to do or just being flat out angry with whatever life has put on your plate.