Tulsa music artist John Calvin Abney takes solo journey on way to new album

Tulsa singer-songwriter John Calvin Abney released a new album (“Tourist”) Friday via Black Mesa Records.

A news release said the album has earned praise from a range of curators and outlets, including No Depression, BBC Radio, The Boot, Americana UK, Glide Magazine, Adobe & Teardrops, Twangville, The Alternate Root, Americana Highways and others.

The album’s arrival follows the July 8 release of “Watch Me Go (Back In Time),” a final pre-release single from the album. Filmed and edited by Rahul Chakraborty, the engaging, colorful clip also marks Abney’s first directing credit. Watch the full music video here.

Anchored by Abney’s trademark lyrical candor, “Watch Me Go (Back In Time)” was born from a period of reflection during his solo travels across the country in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Written after I made my way to Austin, Texas, and (had taken) up residence in a small room near city limits, the song speaks of our ubiquitous desire to go back in time and change events instead of accepting how the cards fell and moving forward,” Abney said.

“Information technology has made nostalgia a currency that puts many folks in an emotional debt for a time that no longer exists anywhere except memory. This song is about acceptance, and communicating through the cold lights of tech.”

In June, Abney shared the reflective track “Call Me Achilles,” which explores the intensive urge to make a fresh start and leave your past behind. The song earned acclaim from Americana UK, which called it “a song that has life in it – not so much a toe-tapper as a hip-shaker with an irresistible groove, as Abney sings like one slinking effortlessly from location to location.”

Penned on Christmas Day of 2020 in Tulsa, “Call Me Achilles” finds Abney reflecting on past weaknesses while making plans for a fresh start.

Previously, Abney shared the tracks “Sleepwalkers,” “Full Moon Friend” and a lead single, “Holy Golden West.” Each song gives listeners a glimpse into the whole of “Tourist,” a project born amidst a journey Abney first started shortly after the pandemic began.. The trek took him from San Francisco to Austin. At each town and pit stop along the way, Abney paused to take in his surroundings and all the characters who weaved in and out of the backdrops.

Said an news release about the album: “The songs on Tourist paint those scenes onto a new canvas, poetically examining the passage of time, the places we call home and how even the smallest of moments can leave a lasting mark.”

Instead of recording in a studio, Abney recorded the tracks remotely from the hotel rooms and spare rooms of friends’ homes that he stopped in during his long, explorative journey. He found inspiration from the soundtrack that eminated from his car speakers along the way, with a wide-ranging playlist that included Elton John, The War On Drugs and Harumoi Hosono. Longtime friend and creative collaborator John Moreland added his own contributions to the tracks from afar, using modern technology to shorten the distance between them.

Abney’s 2022 tour stops include a Sept. 10 show at Vox Pop in Tulsa.