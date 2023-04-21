The release date has arrived for Tulsa-based Americana singer-songwriter Joey Frendo’s album “Bound for Heartache.”

Frendo was born in Michigan and raised on Southern roots music, and his move to Tulsa fits like a musical glove, according to joeyfrendomusic.com. After building his brand with an EP (“Stone Mason’s Son”), he is back with a debut full-length LP via Horton Records.

“I think more than anything, this record speaks on the stories we tell ourselves,” Frendo said in a news release. “It captures pieces of that dialogue we constantly have with ourselves — how life is always unfolding, leaving you to shade in the details, and how those stories affect where we end up and how we interact with others along the way.”

The release said Frendo is a perfect representation of the ever-evolving Oklahoma music scene that produced acts like John Moreland, the Turnpike Troubadours, John Fullbright and more. He relocated to Tulsa in 2020 during the pandemic, shortly after losing his mother. A one-two punch of major life events inspired the new batch of songs. Getting back into the studio to record them over a year later proved to be a cathartic experience.

“I honestly felt like I was writing the best songs of my career and finally starting to really see what I wanted to be as a songwriter,” he said. “I was grateful to be making music with people again, full stop, but also to be doing so in a new city with new people who I was genuinely ecstatic to be working with.”