Tulsa music artist 'Bingo' Sloan dies

Harold Dennis “Bingo” Sloan, a multi-instrumentalist who was part of the Tulsa music scene for decades, died Saturday, Nov. 27. He was 73.

Sloan, who grew up in Broken Arrow and attended the University of Oklahoma, loved the Beatles and was inspired to start his own band. He was a founding member of the Urchins in 1965, teaming with Ronnie White, Scott Nutter and Johnny Johnson.

In the 1970s, Sloan played with Sundog, the Magic Empire Band, Dwight Twilley and Big Sky with White and Randy Cochran.

From the late 1970s through the 1990s, Sloan was a member of the Mystery Band, which was one of the top bar bands in Tulsa.

“For a certain group of musicians in Tulsa, he was an integral part,” Twilley said. “He played a role in a lot of peoples’ lives.”

Sloan played on the Twilley Don’t Mind tour and was part of the Twilley band during an appearance on the television show “Don Kirschner’s Rock Concert.”