Tulsa music artist 'Bingo' Sloan dies

Harold Dennis “Bingo” Sloan, a multi-instrumentalist who was part of the Tulsa music scene for decades, died Saturday, Nov. 27. He was 73.
Sloan, who grew up in Broken Arrow and attended the University of Oklahoma, loved the Beatles and was inspired to start his own band. He was a founding member of the Urchins in 1965, teaming with Ronnie White, Scott Nutter and Johnny Johnson.
In the 1970s, Sloan played with Sundog, the Magic Empire Band, Dwight Twilley and Big Sky with White and Randy Cochran.
From the late 1970s through the 1990s, Sloan was a member of the Mystery Band, which was one of the top bar bands in Tulsa.
“For a certain group of musicians in Tulsa, he was an integral part,” Twilley said. “He played a role in a lot of peoples’ lives.”
Sloan played on the Twilley Don’t Mind tour and was part of the Twilley band during an appearance on the television show “Don Kirschner’s Rock Concert.”
Twilley, who has shared histories with members of the Mystery Band, became a pinch-hit artist in the group following a 1990 tragedy. Bassist Jim Parmley was killed and singer-guitarist Chris Campbell was hospitalized following a vehicle crash that occurred when the group was returning from a gig at Shangri-La on Grand Lake.
“My ex-partner Phil Seymour called me and told me about the accident,” Twilley told the Tulsa World in 1990. “So I called (Mystery Band guitarist) Bill Pitcock. He said they had a lot of dates - although they had actually cancelled some dates - and they needed a singer. These guys and I go back a long ways, so I hopped on a plane and here I am.”
Twilley acknowledged that Sloan was musically gifted and will be missed.
No memorial service has been scheduled. Memories about Sloan can be posted at moorefuneralhome.com.