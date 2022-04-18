Tulsa music artist Ben Rector's song tapped for ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball'

Baseball season sounds a lot like Tulsa music artist Ben Rector.

ESPN partnered with the indie superstar for its 2022 “Give Us Baseball” campaign. Rector’s song, "Sunday," which features Snoop Dogg, is serving as the anthem for the ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball for the first half of the season.

ESPN’s “Give Us Baseball” campaign, in its third season, highlights the joy of the game. Rector’s “Sunday” amplifies the joy, according to a news release announcing the partnership.

ESPN’s team-up with Rector will continue throughout the season and will include multiple tracks from his newest album, “The Joy of Music,” which was released in March.

Rector, via email, answered questions related to the partnership:

What are your thoughts on “Sunday” being chosen for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball? It feels like the vibe of the song is a good fit?

“It really does feel like a good fit to me! We did a call with their team to go over what they were thinking and they had a rough cut of the commercial, and it honestly blew me away. Typically songs that end up in advertisements are a little more universal (there aren’t a lot of commercials dealing specifically with Sundays) so getting such a prominent use for ‘Sunday’ really was a cool surprise.”

Are you a baseball fan? If so, got a favorite team or a favorite baseball story?

“I spent a lot of my formative years on a baseball field as a (fairly average) pitcher, first baseman and center fielder. I haven’t kept up with pro baseball as much since then, but I really love the game and am pumped to get to do something with ESPN and the MLB.

Is there anything you want to say about the partnership continuing throughout the season with other tracks?

“They’re still working out some of the details, but I’m hopeful more songs of mine will find their way into ESPN’s baseball coverage this season.”

