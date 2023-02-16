Tulsa will again have a presence — musical and otherwise — at South by Southwest.

A Tulsa delegation is returning for a seventh time to SXSW, a major conference and festival event scheduled March 10-19 in Austin, Texas.

The “Tulsa House” will be part of SXSW on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. The display of Tulsa’s creative, tech and innovation ecosystems is being coordinated by Tulsa for You & Me and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. Additional partners include Attento Capital, Build In Tulsa, Holberton Tulsa, inTulsa, Tulsa Remote and Tulsa Innovation Labs.

“It’s going to be another wonderful year for the Tulsa House with two days of rich programming showcasing Tulsa as an engine for cultural, social and economic progress,” Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a news release. “Each day will be filled with a diverse array of Tulsa music, thought-provoking panels, networking and lively happy hours programmed in partnership with Tulsa For You & Me.”

Tulsa’s Friday, March 10 music roster will include DJ Super P, Sydney Lee Sounds, Doc Free, Heartwerk, Slow Cozy, Medicensanto, Cliffdiver and King Cabbage Brass Band. Saturday, March 11 performers will be Cynthia Simmons, DJ Super P, DJ Kylie, The Links, Hakeem Eli’Juwon, Manta Rays, Jasper Wilderness, Branjae and Wilderado.

“It is an honor to head to SXSW with such an incredible group of musicians and community leaders to broadcast the innovative creative work being done here in Tulsa,” Meg Gould, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said. “We can’t wait to introduce these talented artists to new audiences at this festival while presenting an immersive, uniquely ‘Tulsa’ experience.”

Said Wilderado vocalist Max Rainer: “We’re excited to partner with Tulsa FMAC and Tulsa Remote to represent our hometown at this year’s South by Southwest Music Festival. This city has a big musical history and an influence on our own music. We’re honored to be a part of the scene and to spread the word about the thriving creatives we have here in Tulsa. Go Drillers.”

Find the full Tulsa House SXSW schedule and RSVP to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tulsa-house-at-sxsw-2023-tickets-529684038217.