Tulsa FMAC relaunches Play Tulsa Music program

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announced the 2022 relaunch of Play Tulsa Music, a recovery program that leverages a $350,000 fund to enable Tulsa County venues to hire local musicians for live performances. Play Tulsa Music is made possible through Tulsa County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Venues may apply to offset 50% of artist performance fees incurred between April 1 and Dec. 31. Up to 15% of funding will be used for towns outside of Tulsa but within Tulsa County.

“Since the initial launch of Play Tulsa Music in September of 2020, we’ve supported more than 1,300 live performances with local musicians,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said in a news release.

“This program has not only kept our musicians performing safely throughout the pandemic but also has supported our venues by using live music to attract business.”

The first iteration of the Play Tulsa Music program leveraged $190,000 that was distributed to 26 venues in Tulsa County, helping to support more than 700 local performances between September and December of 2020. The program relaunched in 2021 with $100,000 of private funding and supported 600 local performances in 18 venues from July to September 2021.

“Many communities wish they had a music scene like we have,” Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said in the release. “A thriving musical community is easier to protect than to rebuild. We’re excited to continue this partnership and support Tulsa County’s vibrant music scene.”

Eligible Play Tulsa Music funding recipients include music venues, attractions, restaurants, bars, hotels and festivals located within Tulsa County.

“Through the Tulsa Music Strategy study, we learned that music has an annual $335 million impact on our economy; this is from coffeeshops hosting acoustic sets to performances at the Tulsa PAC,” Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC and Chair of Tulsa FMAC, said. “Supporting our live music scene is a must, and we are very appreciative of Tulsa County Commissioners for supporting this important industry.”

Learn more at http://playtulsamusic.com. Official Play Tulsa Music live fund guidelines and an application can be found at https://playtulsamusic.com/guidelines.

