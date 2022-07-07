Tulsa Creative Engine selects music artists for new program

The non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine has announced nine cohort participants for a new music business accelerator program. The program is designed to teach artist-entrepreneurs business skills and help them advance their music careers.

A news release said the participants are Tulsa-based musical artists who have shown they are serious about a career in music. The participants are R&B singer Ausha LaCole, rapper and visual artist Dialtone, producer and DJ Dr. View, indie-pop singer-songwriter LEX, Venezuela-born reggaeton artist Medicensanto, rapper and singer Parris Chariz, rapper and singer Quentin Marcellis, R&B duo Suarez Republic and rapper and singer Yung Qwan.

The artists will embark on a six-week program that includes business training workshops, mentorship sessions, connections to music industry professionals and a $5,000 grant they can use to invest in their music careers.

Tulsa Creative Engine executive director Chris Davis said the program is designed to help musical artists level up in their career while keeping top homegrown talent in Tulsa.

“Most of our most talented artists reach a point in their career where it starts to make sense to move to L.A., New York, Atlanta or somewhere else with more music business infrastructure,” he said. “Our intention is to invest in Tulsa’s top talent to help them make real strides in their career so they don’t have to think about moving to greener pastures.”

To develop the program, Tulsa Creative Engine partnered with Oakland-based music incubator Zoo Labs, which helped build the curriculum and source music-industry mentors. The program is largely funded by an accelerator grant from the George Kaiser Family Foundation with additional support from Holberton School, The Root Coworking, OKPOP, Sobo Co. and the Philbrook Museum of Art.

“I’m excited for the accelerator program because it has opened up opportunities for me I didn’t know were possible being an independent artist in Tulsa,” singer songwriter Alexis Onyango (indie pop band LEX) said. “I will be able to learn so much about the music business and meet really great people involved in the program.”

The program launches July 7-10 and will conclude with a concert and demo day August 20. The location will be announced at a later date.

