What do you get when you combine raw musical talent with positively unique songwriting?

The answer is, without a doubt, Dante & The Bird Dogs.

This Tulsa-based country-folk band makes familiar-sounding tunes employing steel guitar and the fiddle, but the subject matter of their songs is much more unorthodox. Just take their first single, “The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill,” for example.

The far-out track tells the story of Betty and Barney Hill, a real couple who claimed to be abducted by aliens in New Hampshire in 1961. The Hills' astonishing incident gained national attention and has been the subject of many books, films and TV shows — and now, a folk song.

Told from Barney Hill’s perspective, “The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill” discusses his extraterrestrial experience and the trauma he dealt with thereafter.

“It’s a fascinating story, and I want people think about it in a new way or from a different perspective,” said Dante Schmitz, vocalist and acoustic guitar player for the band.

Dante & The Bird Dogs is comprised of Schmitz and seasoned Tulsa musicians Teddy Scott, Philip Zoellner, Dave Hays, Roger Ray, Tony Spatz, Jason Lee and Brad Rice.

The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill by Dante & the Bird Dogs Your browser does not support the audio element.

Schmitz said he’s had an interest in all things paranormal and fringe for a long time — he and Hays host the “Conspiracy Dad” podcast, which goes in-depth about topics like the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Mandela Effect and the life of rocket scientist and Thelemite occultist Jack Parsons.

“My whole life, I’ve watched 'Star Wars' and 'The X-Files,'” Schmitz said. “I’ve always been a sci-fi nerd.”

Schmitz and Hays did a deep dive on the story of Betty and Barney Hill for the show and combined their interest in the abnormal with their musical capabilities. Thus, “The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill” was born.

Though some may view the story the song is based on to be highly unusual, the track itself contains themes virtually everyone can relate to, Schmitz said.

“I want people to feel the love Betty and Barney had for each other, outside of the UFO aspect,” Schmitz said. “It’s a song about a relationship and the drama between a husband and wife after experiencing something strange or stressful. That feeling of a loved one or spouse dealing with something difficult can apply to everyone — it’s just packaged in an alien abduction story.”

The eight-piece band decided to record the song at the Church Studio. Schmitz said he felt Leon Russell would appreciate the eccentric track if he could hear it today.

“When I heard that (owner Teresa Knox) was reopening the studio, I thought, ‘I don’t want to record this song anywhere else,’” Schmitz said. “I think Leon Russell would love this song — the topic is weird, and the overall vibe is something I think he’d dig.”

Though Betty and Barney Hill’s extraterrestrial experience happened over 60 years ago, it may be more relevant now than ever. The Pentagon is actively investigating hundreds of sightings of what they call “unidentified aerial phenomena,” and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report of what they know about these sightings in January.

What’s more, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, is making a movie about the Hills — who were also civil rights activists and members of the NAACP — and their abduction story. The film, called “White Mountains,” will likely come to Netflix in 2024.

“It’s really interesting to see politicians and high-ranking government officials taking this kind of thing seriously — and it’s good timing for our music, too,” Schmitz said.

“The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill” has gained Dante & The Bird Dogs both local and national attention. On April 15, the band will play at Church Studio’s first Carney Fest alongside musicians like Jake & The Idols, Brent Giddens and Ann Bell & The Tulsa Sound.

The UFC fighter Angela Hill, Betty and Barney Hill’s granddaughter, heard the song, shared it with her followers on Twitter and wrote, “Next walkout song?”

On April 2, the radio program Coast to Coast AM played “The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill” as part of their monthly emerging artists presentation.

With the success of their first single and confidence of the public’s interest in paranormal subject matter, Schmitz said Dante & The Bird Dogs plan to release an album with more unconventional country music in the future.

“Something I told the band early on is that I don’t want to write cheesy country songs,” Schmitz said. “All the songs we’re making are about fringe ideas, everything from the Phoenix Lights UFO sighting to Robert Kennedy’s assassination. Now, I’m working on piecing all of these different stories together into a full album.”

“The Ballad of Betty & Barney Hill” is available on Spotify now. To learn more about Dante & The Bird Dogs, visit danteandthebirddogs.com