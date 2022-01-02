Tulsa concert memories: Which shows were the best or most memorable?

Mike Phillips: Leon Russell at the Fairgrounds. I was stationed at Fort Hood in the Army. Four Army buddies and I drove my ‘64 Econoline van (without A/C) the seven hours to Tulsa and sweltered in the incredible heat as we watched the concert. After the concert, we drove seven hours back to Fort Hood and made it just in time for morning formation. The whole way back we played and sang along with Leon on my 8-track tapes. Those were the days.

Gladys Foster: Probably in the ‘80s at Roy Clark’s Star Night at the Mabee Center. The Osmond Brothers came out and sang, then sat behind the stage to watch the Oak Ridge Boys sing. It was to raise money for the Children’s Medical Center. It was a great concert.

Tina Trippy Lay: Devo at the Old Lady on Brady in the early ‘80s was a fun show! The lead singer disappeared, then came climbing down a rope tossed from the balcony, right by us.