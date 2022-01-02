Tulsa concert memories: Which shows were the best or most memorable?

Best and most memorable Tulsa concerts
What’s the best or most memorable concert you ever attended in Tulsa? And explain why.
The challenge was posted to multiple Facebook pages. Among the most-mentioned shows were a 1977 KISS concert (marred because a fan threw an item on stage), a Willie Nelson Fourth of July picnic and a 1976 Peter Frampton concert at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway with Santana, Gary Wright and Natural Gas. For a recap of the historic Sex Pistols show at Cain’s Ballroom, seek out the John Wooley-Brett Bingham book about the history of the venue.
Selected responses about other shows are below:
Damita Moss: Garth Brooks, 1997, at the Drillers’ old stadium. His first several nights booked up so fast they opened another night and we were able to get tickets to it. He puts on a phenomenal show anyway, but when he started singing “The Thunder Rolls,” it literally started raining.
Mike Smith: Elvis in 1954 at the fairgrounds. He was just starting out. The girls went crazy! Sue Mahorney-Dildine: Totally agree! I was there.
Gary Seaba: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Brady in 1979. First show of the Damn the Torpedoes Tour. Unbelievable!
Mike Phillips: Leon Russell at the Fairgrounds. I was stationed at Fort Hood in the Army. Four Army buddies and I drove my ‘64 Econoline van (without A/C) the seven hours to Tulsa and sweltered in the incredible heat as we watched the concert. After the concert, we drove seven hours back to Fort Hood and made it just in time for morning formation. The whole way back we played and sang along with Leon on my 8-track tapes. Those were the days.
Gladys Foster: Probably in the ‘80s at Roy Clark’s Star Night at the Mabee Center. The Osmond Brothers came out and sang, then sat behind the stage to watch the Oak Ridge Boys sing. It was to raise money for the Children’s Medical Center. It was a great concert.
Tina Trippy Lay: Devo at the Old Lady on Brady in the early ‘80s was a fun show! The lead singer disappeared, then came climbing down a rope tossed from the balcony, right by us.
Julie Cook James: I’ve seen far too many to even remember, but the best was Paul McCartney at the BOK Center in 2013. It was my teen son’s first concert and to get to experience that first with him, and for it to be Paul freakin’ McCartney is a memory I will always treasure. Singing “Hey Jude” along with 19 thousand or so other people while Paul stands smiling on the stage taking it all in is absolutely magical.
Gerald L. Whitworth: I have attended a ton of concerts in Tulsa since 1975, but the most memorable was probably the smallest. December 31, 1975, was a night when JJ Cale ushered in the new year at the Cain’s. He hadn’t played in Tulsa in a long time and it was such an honor to sit a few feet away and soak it all in.
Chris Stapleton: Jack White at ONEOK Field. First concert ever at the stadium.
Meredith McMahon Means: Green Day at Cain’s was ... so much fun. Tiny venue and I had front row. The next day they kicked off their stadium tour.
Don Clark: George Harrison, November, 1974. (He was) the first ex-Beatle to tour and he assembled a first rate group of musicians including Billy Preston. At the end of show, Leon Russell came out of the audience and joined the group onstage. It was like a mini Concert for Bangladesh.
Betty Malone: George Jones because he showed up.
Ashlee Beth Harper: LeAnn Rimes in 1998 I believe. It was for my 10th birthday and I got to meet her. Best birthday ever.
Janet Watkins: Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. My two favorite country and western singers. My husband surprised me with it on our fifth wedding anniversary. It was amazing!
Holly White: Hanson at Mayfest. 2005, I believe. The energy and amount of people from all over the world there to see them was insane!
Bill McCloud: The Dixie Chicks, BOK Center, 9-8-16. Memorable for three reasons: 1, I had waited 13 years to show my support for them. 2, One of the last recorded songs blaring out of the speakers before the show started was Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s “Ohio.” Tin soldiers and Nixon’s coming. It just somehow seemed perfect. 3, They honored Prince, who had died earlier that year, with “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
Linda Callery: Neil Diamond, not only a great artist, but a great performance. He would play for two hours. Always a great show.
David Rader: Garth. I had heard he was good but he certainly couldn’t be as good as everyone said. He wasn’t. He was better than advertised.
Daman Cantrell: Elton John and Leon Russell at the BOK. Russell is a Tulsa treasure and Elton belongs to the world. What a great thing Elton did, to do an album and tour with Leon. Magical.
Becky Smith Lincoln: Garth, but it might be tough to top the entire arena singing a cappella “Hey Jude” with Paul McCartney!
Emily Spivy: Rush in 2015. It was my third time to see the band. I had no idea it would be my last time to see them due to Neil Peart’s untimely passing.
Sammye Walton: Barbara Mandrell, circa 1982, ORU Mabee Center. I was 6 years old, it was my first concert and I got to meet my hero. I still have the pic.
Bill Shirley: Jimi Hendrix 1970 Tulsa Civic Center. No explanation necessary.
Allison Beach: 1970. Joe Cocker with Mad Dogs and Englishmen. Tulsa Municipal Theater.
Nancy Lile: Tina Turner at the Tulsa Civic Center after shedding Ike.
Makaylin Sweet: New Kids on the Block at Skelly Stadium. ... The funniest part was during intermission, Donnie Wahlberg forgot his mic was still on and did a huge belch as he was walking off the stage. I was a teenager at the time, so I thought it was funny.
Tommy Thompson: In September, 2008, Connie and I celebrated our 40th anniversary at the BOK’s first-ever concert. The Eagles (were on) their Long Road out of Eden Tour. Our seats were stage left, eight rows up and Joe Walsh was almost in our laps. The man can play that guitar and every chord is written on his face.
