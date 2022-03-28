Tulsa-born country music artist Jeff Carson dies

Oklahoma country music artist and Academy of Country Music award winner Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 58.

Jeffrey Lee Herndon, known musically by Jeff Carson, was born in Tulsa on Dec. 16, 1963, and began his musical career singing in church.

After forming a band in Rogers, Arkansas, Carson eventually moved to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally before moving to Nashville, where he began recording demos — Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”), Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”), Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”), Diamond Rio (“Mirror Mirror”) and others.

In 1995, Chuck Howard was instrumental in getting Carson a recording contract at Curb Records and the single “Yeah Buddy” was released to radio. This was Carson’s first chart single and was followed up with “Not On Your Love,” which went to No. 1. The following single, “The Car,” became a top-five hit, topping out at No. 2, and won Carson his first ACM award for video of the year.

Carson’s body of work includes 14 Billboard charted singles.

In 2009, Carson retired from music to become a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Carson returned to music in 2019, signing a singles deal with MC1 Nashville to recut and release a previously recorded song “God Save The World,” which charted on the Music Row Top 40 chart.

More recently, Carson signed with Encore Music Group and has been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to be released later this year that included duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills and Craig Morgan.

Carson is survived by his wife, Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, mother Virginia Norton, brother Steve Herndon and sister Karen Spurlock as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

