Tulsa being Bob Dylan Center's home makes perfect sense to Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor

Old Crow Medicine Show has Bob Dylan ties that roll beyond “Wagon Wheel.”

Because Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a June 5 performance and because Tulsa is home to the recently opened Bob Dylan Center, it seemed like a no-brainer to engage Old Crow’s Ketch Secor in Dylan-related conversation. Secor once proclaimed his influences to be Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan and Bob Dylan.

First, though, Secor mentioned Sapulpa.

“I love eastern Oklahoma,” Secor said, expressing appreciation to be interviewed by a Tulsa media outlet. “I’m just trying to reach that Sapulpa readership.”

That was random. Why bring up Sapulpa? Secor said he once stayed in a $26 motel room there.

“Every time I read about the news in Oklahoma, I think about Sapulpa,” he said.

“I think of it as a sort of Rosetta Stone for understanding the rest of the state. It seems like a place that struggles with the struggles of all American places. It just seems like a hardscrabble kind of place where you can ask yourself ‘is the American dream still alive in Sapulpa, Oklahoma?’ Because if it is, that sounds good to me. But if it ain’t, we got a big problem on our hands.”

Continuing, Secor said people think about Oklahoma in a lot of different ways. He said the state has a mystique.

“I’ll tell you what’s really on my heart when I think about Oklahoma is Woody Guthrie and Will Rogers and, now, suddenly, Bob Dylan, who I think probably always wanted to be an Oklahoman and, in fact, kind of invented his own Oklahoma mythology.”

Dylan wanted to be an Oklahoman? Asked to elaborate, Secor said this:

“Look at the yarn he kind of spun about himself as a kid and then later in life as an adult through his song craft, and he was always kind of giving himself a wild, Western attribute. I think that being a Jewish kid from the Midwest (Minnesota), he probably always wanted to be a cowboy. And where do we think of the buffalo roaming? We think of that in Oklahoma.”

Factor this in, too: Woody Guthrie was from Okemah, Oklahoma.

“I think about Bob going to visit Woody Guthrie in Morristown, New Jersey, in 1961,” Secor said.

“And as I think about the Bob Dylan legacy in Tulsa and (his archives) moving there, which I know a lot of folks have thought of as really arbitrary, to me it has a lot to do with that visitation to the hospital where he met this withering, aged and informed Woody Guthrie, who was probably largely incoherent about who this kid was. I think it sort of answers the question of who the kid was.”

So, it makes perfect sense to Secor that the Bob Dylan Center is in Oklahoma.

Before going much deeper, here’s a reminder about three recordings that connect Old Crow to Dylan:

1. “Wagon Wheel.” Dylan was in the cast of the 1973 film “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.” Dylan wrote a soundtrack album that included the hit single “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” A demo for an unfinished soundtrack song wound up on a bootleg recording. Secor took it upon himself to complete the song decades later. The finished product, “Wagon Wheel,” was a track on a 2004 Old Crow album and became the group’s signature song.

“I thank my lucky stars for having heard ‘Rock me mama like a wagon wheel.’ That certainly was a good whisper from God’s mouth to my ears,” Secor said.

Darius Rucker covered “Wagon Wheel” and took it to No. 1 on the country chart in 2013.

2. “Sweet Amarillo.” Impressed by the success of “Wagon Wheel,” Dylan asked Old Crow if the group would like to tackle another song.

Dylan took “Sweet Amarillo” for a test drive during the soundtrack venture. Want to put some polish on that one? In between, the song was recorded by another artist, Brenda Patterson, for a 1974 album (Donna Terry Weiss is credited as the writer) and a different Old Crow version appeared on an album 40 years later. Regardless, it must have been a thrill to get pitched a song by Dylan.

“It was really an amazing moment when that happened,” Secor said. “That was at about maybe the 16-year mark of Old Crow. ... Bob probably got like a couple of checks that month and wondered what this ‘Wagon Wheel’ was and was reminded by management and said, ‘Oh, let’s see what the kids could do with this.’”

3. “Blonde on Blonde.” That’s the title of a revered Dylan album from 1966. In 2016, Old Crow performed material from the album for a “50 Years of Blonde on Blonde“ live album that was released the following year.

Asked about Dylan being an influence, Secor said, “I mean, Bob pointed to everybody else, so I felt like Bob was kind of like the terminus of a whole bunch of seafaring vessels, like the port of call for all the great musicians was Bob Dylan — kind of like Odessa (in Ukraine) on the Black Sea. A lot of people are thinking about Odessa right now. It’s the town where all of the ships arrive from all parts of the world. And that’s how I feel about Bob. It’s like he is so in touch as a songwriter with all of the great songwriters and channels so many of the folk idioms and voices of the people that if you only could listen to Bob, you would hear probably 90% of American roots music just through him.”

Secor was introduced to Dylan by way of the 1983 album “Infidels.”

“It was like, ‘I love this 40-year-old rocker guy singing about Jerusalem,’” Secor said. “I don’t know what he is singing about, but I sure like the rhymes. I remember looking up ‘Zionists’ in the dictionary when I first heard that record. Then I went out to see him for the first time about a year after that.”

By the time Secor was 18, he had managed to listen to just about everything Dylan had released.

“I don’t really listen to a whole lot of music anymore,” he said. “The music I listened to when I was a teenager kind of gave me everything I needed to go out and make my own music.”

Instead of listening to music, Secor began exploring locations to supplement his understanding of music. He has been to Okemah many times and he once traveled the length of the state, from Binger to Okemah and beyond. He said going to Okemah as a kid was kind of like when Paul Simon sang about going to Graceland. It was a pilgrimage.

“I went to Okemah just because I wanted to see the landscape that Woody Guthrie first saw when he was just a kid and he was taking that deep breath into his chest as kids do when they realize that they’re going to be somebody,” Secor said.

“I think a lot of kids probably feel that way and then don’t end up being that way. Life has its circumstances, right? But there’s something about that, talking about the American dream and if it’s still alive in Sapulpa, then we are still OK as a society, if you still believe you can make it.”

Of course Secor is interested in touring the Bob Dylan Center while in Tulsa. He said the last time he was here was when the Woody Guthrie Center opened. He visited immediately. Among reasons he went: Guthrie’s fiddle was there.

“Like Woody, I’m a self-talk fiddler who kind of only got as good as my influences allowed,” Secor said.

“I’m a listener who is just trying to mynah bird what I caught. I’m a pretty good fiddler by pretty much accident. Woody’s fiddling is somewhat incidental to the rest of his career, but for a self-taught fiddler like me, the few recordings I’ve heard of Woody playing a fiddle are just the greatest delight because, when I hear him play the fiddle, he helps me make sense, too, because when you are a scratchy, open-tune fiddler like me or like Woody Guthrie, there’s not a lot of other violin players that you could listen to on a record. A violin can be an extremely polished, very subtle and nuanced instrument, so to hear the beauty of raw folk fiddling, it didn’t get recorded that much outside of the 20s and 30s, so I just love his fiddling.”

Connecting dots, Secor indicated Dylan borrowed from Guthrie, who borrowed from the Carter family, who lifted directly from other resources, including the songs of Black communities. Secor said one thing Old Crow talks about on a new album (“Paint This Town”) is there’s so much Black influence in American country music: “Really, when you know about it, it really makes the treatment of African Americans by the country music business extremely disheartening and almost criminal when you look at it through about a 90-year lens.”

What does Secor most want people to know about the new album?

“I just think if Oklahomans can relate to it, then Old Crow did their job,” he said, emphasizing that he means all Oklahomans. “Not just the Tulsa hipsters drinking their $6 coffee. I want ‘em to like it in Binger and Okemah, too. And so we chocked it full of songs that seem to speak to a wider spectrum of who makes up the country music-loving demographic. We have never been a mainstream country act, but we’ve got more fiddles and banjos and harmonicas than mainstream country would ever know what to do with.”

Still in Oklahoma mode, Secor offered a Will Rogers-ism as his parting words: “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”

