Tulsa-based Wilderado releases song from forthcoming album

The Tulsa indie-rock trio Wilderado released a new song (“Help Me Down”) that will be featured on the band’s debut album due out later this year via Bright Antenna Records.

“Help Me Down” is about the realization that even though no one can carry you through life, it’s worth searching for those who are willing to go to the low moments with you, according to Wilderado’s Maxim Rainer.

“Help Me Down” arrives as “Head Right” — the first new song released from the forthcoming album — continues to make moves at AAA radio, recently cracking the Top 30.

Wilderado will return to the stage with confirmed performances at BirmingFAM 2021 on Sept. 11 and the sold-out Tampa Pig Jig on Oct. 23 alongside Darius Rucker, Brett Young and previous tour mates Judah & the Lion.

With 80 million-plus streams since 2017 and three million-plus monthly listeners across platforms, the band has built its career on the road, touring with Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy and Rainbow Kitten Surprise while also performing on festival main stages at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Austin City Limits and others.

“Help Me Down” is available to stream via all DSPs.

