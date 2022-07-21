Tulsa-based King Cabbage Brass Band playing Cain's Ballroom

King Cabbage Brass Band, a Tulsa-based, New Orleans-inspired brass band, will perform Saturday, July 23 at Cain's Ballroom.

“We are thrilled to make our debut at the Cain’s Ballroom,” said band leader Greg Fallis, a graduate of the music program at the University of Tulsa, who currently teaches music at Monte Cassino Middle School.

“It’s a world-famous venue, and we can’t wait to perform on its stage. It's going to be a fun night of dancing and celebration for all of our fans.”

Said a news release about the show: Since arriving on the local music scene a few years ago, KCBB has taken the city by storm with an infectious blend of classic brass band tunes, along with plenty of modern covers — everything from Dr. John’s “Big Chief” and the traditional “I’ll Fly Away” to Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” and Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem.”

In addition to Fallis on trombone and sousaphone, the band includes noted Tulsa musicians Nicholas Foster (drums), Dave Johnson (trumpet), Jordan Hehl (bass, bass drum) Bishop Marsh (trumpet), Andy McCormick (sax), Isaac Washam (trombone), Dylan Ward (trombone), Ryan Hatcher (trumpet) and Kristin Ruyle (percussion).

The band anticipates releasing a debut album, recorded at Oklahoma City’s Cardinal Song, in 2023.

The hip-hop collaborative, Mike Dee & Stone Trio (Mike Dee, vocals; Andrew Bones, drums; Bo Hallford, bass; Andy McCormick, sax; Chris Combs, guitar), will open the show.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

