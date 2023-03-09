The Brothers Moore, a Tulsa-based music group, will make a national TV debut with a national anthem performance Sunday, March 12 at the United Rentals Work United 500 NASCAR Cup Series event in Phoenix. The race will be broadcast on Fox.

“We are excited for the opportunity to represent our state and country on such a powerful platform,” Bobby Moore said.

Motorsports is in the band’s wheelhouse. Moore said he and brother Billy grew up around racing. Their father was a big race fan who watched NASCAR events on Sundays.

“When we were kids, he made us a dirt track in the backyard,” Bobby said. “We were always going to the local tracks — Creek County and Tulsa Motor Speedway — on the weekends to watch sprint cars.”

Also, Moore is the Chili Bowl painter and, since embracing that role, has had the privilege of getting to know several NASCAR drivers, including local legend Christopher Bell and NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson.

The Brothers Moore also will provide after-party entertainment following a NASCAR truck series race Friday, March 10. Also that day, the group is releasing an acoustic video of the single “Run Wild.”